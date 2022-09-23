Dan Murphy’s Recalls Popular Craft Beer For Being ‘Too Alcoholic’

Attention craft beer enthusiasts: you may have a few tinnies in your fridge that are ‘too alcoholic’. And yes, that’s apparently a problem…

Ballistic Beer Co., the Australian brewery known for their award-winning craft beer, has issued a recall notice for a few of their pale ale varieties. And Aussies who bought the affected pale ales are being urged not to drink them.

This is because, according to Food Standards Australia, secondary fermentation has occurred. What does that mean? Well, it means that the pale ales contain excess alcohol and carbonation which “may cause illness/injury if consumed.”

Ballistic’s Whitsundays venue. Image Credit: Tripadvisor

The affected pale ales were available from Liquorland stores in QLD and NSW, Vintage Cellars’ stores in NSW, ACT, VIC, NT and TAS, and First Choice, Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores nationally; as well as from independent liquor retailers across the country.

If you’re wondering what exact pale ale varieties were affected it was Ballistic’s Hawaiian Haze Pale Ale 375ml can with best before dates from 05/10/22 to 28/02/23, Hawaiian Haze IPA 375ml can with the best before date 15/12/22 and Reef Pale Ale 375ml can with the best before date 04/02/23. All of these beers were available to purchase as single cans, in a four pack or in a carton of sixteen.

The three pale ale varieties that have been recalled. Image Credit: Ballistic Beer Co.

Food Standards Australia advised all “consumers should not drink or open this product and should dispose of it safely.” They also said, “Please contact Ballistic Beer Co. for safe disposal instructions and to arrange for reimbursement.”

Knowing what Aussies are like, we’re going to bet that there will be some who have the affected Ballistic beers at home and will be tempted to try them. We’re not your mum (or the FSA) but nonetheless: please don’t…