Donald Glover Signs On To Write And Produce Star Wars Original Series “Lando”

Written by Ben Esden

Donald Glover will once again team up with his brother Stephen Glover, who co-wrote the award-winning original series, Atlanta, for a new and original Disney series far far away.

After it was announced that Atlanta, the critically acclaimed original series written by Donald Glover and his brother Stephen, would be ending after its fourth season, Glover’s next move looked to certainly be under the Amazon Prime umbrella.

However, with the news that the Community star would be returning to the Disney universe, reprising his titular role as Lando Calrissian, a smooth-talking smuggler first featured in The Empire Strikes Back, fans have been left wondering just what new chapters of this iconic character’s story could be revealed.

Glover first appeared as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, depicting a much younger version of Billy Dee Williams’ beloved Star Wars character, whose priorities were more skewed towards the roulette table rather than thoughts of rebellion. The thought of returning to the role was evidently too tempting for Glover to turn down.

“Lando is charm incarnate,” Glover beamed during an interview with GQ. “He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of anymore. It’s hard to be the smooth talker nowadays. Where’s the line? That’s also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?”

Donald Glover will write and star in an original series centred around Lando Calrissian. Image: Lucasfilm

Details surrounding the Glover brothers’ new Star Wars series are still closely under wraps, with any new projects still suspended due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes currently consuming the film and tv industry.

RELATED: The Creator: Star Wars Director’s New Sci-Fi Epic Predicts AI’s Destruction Of Humanity

It is understood that the decision to recruit Donald and Stephen Glover was concluded before the writers’ strikes started in July, but with striking actors, writers and other film professionals picketing outside the Disney headquarters in Los Angeles, expect a delay for any new project to get over the line.