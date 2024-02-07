Emirates Finally Bows To Qantas Peer Pressure With New Business Class Drip

Business class and first class blunders are all too commonplace these days, but Emirates have pulled a long-overdue blinder by finally unveiling pyjamas for their business travellers, rolling out this month.

Crafted in-house, the loungewear took over a year to develop and was inspired by the wider ‘athleisure’ trend that has dominated the output of brands and airlines alike in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic. Made from a pale blue jersey knit infused with botanic fibres, the set includes a relaxed cowl-neck top with a kangaroo pocket and drawstring pants.

Image: Emirates

Lightweight, breathable, and stretchy, the pyjamas offer a silhouette that is designed, first, to be comfortable for all travellers but, second, to fall over and flatter as many body types as possible. The set comes with a matching eye mask and slippers, making it equally ideal for getting some much-needed shut-eye, grabbing a drink in the A380’s onboard lounge, and even for transit to your chosen accommodation after landing.

In an effort to bolster both their brand but also the sustainability credentials of a relatively unsustainable practice, Emirates encourages passengers to continue using their loungewear at home, emphasising its versatile and reusable design. The pyjamas will be distributed during boarding for flights over nine hours, regardless of departure time, and are available in two distinct size options: small/medium and large/extra large.

For shorter flights of at least two and a half hours, Business Class passengers will receive the slippers and eye mask only; sucks to be them.

Image: Emirates

The airline tested the loungewear on routes between Dubai, New York, and Boston earlier this year, receiving positive feedback from passengers across the board. This move aligns with Emirates’ commitment to enhancing the customer experience, evidenced by its US$2 billion investment in cabin interiors, menus, and amenities.

Last year, Emirates introduced Bulgari amenity kits for First and Business Class passengers, featuring luxurious skincare products, fragrances, and sustainable mirrors. This year, the airline is partnering with Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne to train cabin crew in exceptional service delivery. Clearly, levelling-up customer service really is top of mind for the airline that was once considered the gold standard in luxury travel.

Image: Emirates

In other Emirates news, the airline will start using A380s on both its twice-daily flights out of Brisbane later this year, as well as returning to pre-pandemic flying frequencies with double dailies out of Perth using a mix of A380s and B777-300ERs.

You can also nab a three-hour jaunt in first class between Sydney and Christchurch (or vice versa) on the Emirates A380 for the widely touted price of 64,500 points (plus about A$200 in charges), in an example of a really well-advertised deal in the QFF program.