Etihad Unveils First And Business Class Lounges In Abu Dhabi ‘Mission Impossible’ Airport

Abu Dhabi’s new terminal is set to be a landmark event for luxury travel and Etihad’s newly unveiled first-class and business-class lounges have all but confirmed the prestige of this new arrival.

Last month we reported on the newly unveiled $5 Billion terminal at Abu Dhabi airport which was first made famous for its appearance in the latest Mission Impossible movie but is now set to raise the bar for premium travel with the help of national carrier Etihad.

The airline is renowned around the world for its already top-drawer business and first-class offerings, but newly unveiled lounges in this highly exclusive terminal — set to officially open November 9th — promise to be a gold standard finish to a project over ten years in the making.

Terminal & Check-In

Officially known as ‘Terminal A’, the new building is connected to its sister terminals via a free 10-minute shuttle ride and features a number of impressive design elements including glorious sandy arches that vault high over the building’s ceilings, state-of-the-art check-in and security facilities, and promises an all-round seamless passenger experience.

The lounges themselves boast a separate check-in area for first and business-class passengers, creating a more exclusive experience for premium travellers but also easing the flow of passengers across the entire terminal. First-class passengers can even enjoy a “personalised” check-in experience, featuring leather recliners for a much-needed sit-down.

The new terminal is vast. Image: Etihad

Etihad’s Lounges

As reported by our friends at Executive Traveller, The lounges span a massive three floors, dwarfing their previous and frankly underwhelming offer in the airport’s older terminal. A range of dining options are on offer, including a live cooking station, buffet, and rooftop cocktail bar.

The first-class lounge also has a game-changing new feature known as ‘The Parlour’, where travellers can enjoy specialised treats — including a full-scale afternoon tea — before heading to one of many private ‘relaxation spaces’ featuring low-lying lounge furniture. Showers are par for the course while games rooms and parenting rooms offer a retreat for those travelling with kids.

The Business lounge is delicately designed. Image: Etihad

The business-class lounge also offers a spa and salon where fliers can enjoy haircuts, manicures, pedicures and a number of additional treatments. Naturally, first-class passengers are entitled to all these services too.

Completed with contemporary interior design centred on light colours, timber floors, and stone architecture with Etihad’s signature golden accents, the massive lounges can accommodate over 1,000 travellers including those flying on the Etihad A380s between Abu Dhabi and London.

Access to the lounges is complimentary for first-class passengers, eligible business class ticket holders, eligible Etihad Guest members, and Velocity Platinum frequent flyers on Etihad-operated flights.

The showers are bright and clean. Image: Etihad

Take Flight

To see more about Terminal A’s incredible offering beyond the Etihad lounges — including its 35,000 square metres of shopping space and 7,5000 solar panel sustaibiity program — read our dedicated article.

In the meantime, I’d recommend keeping an eye out for any flight deals to Abu Dhabi over Christmas… this isn’t one to be missed.