Everlane’s 5 Best Black Friday Deals For Men: Up To 60% Off Now

With the festive season almost here, it’s time to jazz up your closet and we know exactly where to head – Everlane. In recent years the American clothing retailer has switched up the traditional discount game, striving to make a difference…

Instead of conventional sales, they are donating a portion of every purchase to a charitable cause. Everlane’s transparent pricing has always been a hot favourite in the fashion world. You not only get the trendiest pieces, but you also know exactly where your money is going — it’s guilt-free shopping!

As much as we all are excited about these sales, remember the motive here is beyond scoring discounts: you’re also contributing to a cause. Let’s take a look at some of these beauties, shall we?

Our Top Picks From Everlane This Black Friday:

The Performance Chino

The Performance Chino An Everyday Staple. Everlane have made a pair of chinos with all the technical-pant features — they're sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and have 4-way stretch — plus an authentic chino look designed for everyday wear.

These chinos have been tailored to flatter with a slim fit around the hip and thigh and then just a smidge of a taper down the leg – a modern vibe all around. Want a little ankle show? Just pick a shorter inseam. These aren’t your average chinos. You got sweat? No problem, they wick it away faster than a teenager dodging chores. These things dry super fast, so go ahead and wear them rain or shine.

They come with a fantastic 4-way stretch that’s absolutely perfect for when you’ve got a to-do list longer than your arm. Dress them up for work or play, it doesn’t matter, these pants won’t let you down. Made from a blend of 94% cotton and 6% elastane, you’ll be pulling them out of your wardrobe and they’ll be like new, year after year.

Don’t miss out on snagging yourself a pair (or three) of these. Grab them at 30% off and say hello to your new favourite pants! Available in black, navy and others. Sizes XS to XXL.

Bomber Jacket

The Bomber Jacket A new take on the MA-1 flight jacket style. Made of a recycled, water-resistant polyester blend and complete with magnetic closure pockets and a two-way zipper, Everlane have eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from this classic jacket's supply chain.

If you’re on the hunt for that final piece to tie your outfit together, then we’ve got just the thing. This baby is the epitome of style meets comfort, and even better, it’s 30% off right now! Created from a blend of 68% cotton and 32% recycled polyester – giving it style points and eco-friendly credits. With its water-resistant material, this jacket is prepared to tackle any type of weather. Come rain, snow or wind, you’re good.

It also features cool magnetic closure pockets, a fantastic mix of style and function. Plus, it comes with a two-way zip which is super handy. Style it any way you fancy and zip with ease. Long story short, this Bomber Jacket is the ultimate wardrobe essential for anyone in need of a sleek, comfy and earth-friendly option. Seize the moment and snap up this versatile number on sale now! Available in black, navy, coconut, khaki, green and kalamata. Sizes XS to XXL.

ReTrack Sweatpant

The ReTrack Sweatpant Bringing new life to recycled fabrics in timeless styles. Featuring an elastic waistband, an easy high rise, handy side pockets, and a relaxed tapered leg, The ReTrack Sweatpant is your new favorite go-to. The best part? Everlane have remixed their ReTrack family with a more premium cotton, think a softer, thicker, warmer material, with a relaxed fit — perfect for lounging around or running errands on cooler days.

ReTrack Sweatpants are designed to deliver an optimal blend of aesthetics and quality, they assure you not only look effortlessly chic but also feel relaxed throughout. There is an elastic waistband to give you that seamless fit without compromising on comfort. One key feature is the higher rise which enhances the comfort level even further. Practical side pockets are also an essential part of the design, seamlessly integrating functionality into your fit.

What’s even more notable about the ReTrack Sweatpants is the material. Manufactured from an elevated cotton blend — composed of 70% Cotton, 26% Recycled Cotton, and 30% Recycled Polyester — the feel is definitely superior, plusher, and warmer than your conventional pair. It’s perfect for those chillier days where comfort and warmth are paramount, wrapping you in a warm cocoon.

As if these luxurious sweatpants couldn’t get any more enticing, you can get these at 60% off! They’re available in black, grey, pelican and scarab.

Pique Short-Sleeve Shirt

The Pique Short-Sleeve Shirt The comfort of a t-shirt, the polish of a polo. Inspired by a classic vintage silhouette, The Pique Short-Sleeve Shirt features a relaxed-shape fit, camp collar, short sleeves — perfect for warm, summer days — and a full-button placket. The best part? The pique knit is made of fully traceable regenerative cotton, Good Earth Cotton®.

With a massive 50% off, this shirt comes comfy and loose, with a resort collar and short sleeves. Perfect for sunny days, casual hangs, and even those laid-back work vibes. It’s the perfect time to get one for your closet or even as a gift to loved ones.

The coolest thing about it is that it’s made from Good Earth Cotton®. This is a new kind of cotton that’s good for the Earth; you can trace it right back to the farm it came from. With every purchase, you’re being kind to our planet and you’re also gonna look good doing it.

Authentic Straight Jean

The Authentic Straight Jean Getting dressed doesn't get any easier than this. The Authentic Straight Jean is a classic, relaxed fit. Perfect for work, weekend, and everywhere in between. If you have a more athletic shape, try sizing up for a little more ease in the thigh.

At 50% off, this is a must-have piece every guy should own. Made with 100% organic cotton, they’re not only stylish, but also eco-friendly. The straight-leg cut gives a classic, timeless look. A word to the wise: if you’ve got a sporty build, you might want to go one size bigger for a better fit.

A good pair of jeans can easily spruce up any outfit, and this is exactly what the Authentic Straight Jean does. Don’t forget to grab this Black Friday bargain, and add to your closet with these must-have jeans. It’s available in washed black, vibrant, and faded blue.