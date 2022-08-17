Ezra Miller: WTF Happened To The Infamous ‘The Flash’ Star

A full breakdown of every controversy The Flash actor, Ezra Miller’s allegedly been involved in.

You’ve undoubtedly heard Ezra Miller’s name pop up repeatedly in the media over the last few months. This is because the 29-year-old non-binary actor has been at the heart of a few controversies; so many in fact, it’s hard to keep track.

Miller – best known for their roles in Justice League and the Fantastic Beasts franchise – just issued an apology for their past behaviour and according to Variety, has now begun treatment for “complex mental health issues.” However, if you’re wondering exactly what Miller’s apologising for, we’ve written a complete breakdown.

Miller’s trouble began back in 2020 when a now-deleted video of Miller at Prikið Kaffihús (a bar in Reykjavik) went viral on Twitter. In the video, Miller appeared to strangle and then push a woman to the ground.

Earlier this year, Variety published an article where the woman from the video confirmed that Miller did strangle and push her. In the same article, the bartender from Prikið Kaffihús claimed Miller also choked and slapped a man in an unrelated incident early in 2020 and another woman claimed that, in February of this year, Miller harassed her in her own home in Berlin.

On March 28th, Miller was arrested in Hawaii. Police allege that Miller was involved in a physical altercation with patrons at a karaoke bar after they yelled “obscenities” while patrons sang and spat in a patron’s face. Although, Miller claimed to police at the time of their arrest that they were the one who was assaulted. Just three weeks later, Miller was arrested again in Hawaii for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman – which left her with a cut on her forehead.

Miller in Justice League as The Flash. Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In early June, TMZ reported that the parents of an 18-year-old – named Tokata Iron Eyes – were asking the court to issue an order of protection against Miller on behalf of their daughter. The parents claim that Miller groomed their child; the actor apparently began a friendship with Tokata back in 2016 when they were 23 and she was 12.

They also claim that over the years, Miller has supplied Tokata with alcohol, marijuana and LSD. Court documents state that Tokata’s parents believe “[Miller] uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

Although Tokata herself has said via an Instagram post that her parents’ allegations “hold no weight” and Miller, her “comrade”, has only provided her with “loving support” after a friend of hers passed away.

Shortly after this story surfaced, The Daily Beast announced that a mother and her 12-year-old child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller. The mother said she and her child had multiple encounters with Miller where he was allegedly menacing and inappropriate.

WATCH: Body cam footage of Ezra Miller’s arrest in Hawaii…

It was reported that one incident included Miller allegedly saying, “Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation,” while opening their jacket to reveal a gun. Another included Miller allegedly saying, “I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them.”

Around the same time, Rolling Stone published an article detailing that Miller’s Vermont home allegedly has “unattended guns strewn around” the property and a “sizable cannabis farm” which sources claim are unsuitable for the 25-year-old mother and her three young children that live on Miller’s 96-acre property.

Just days ago, Rolling Stone further reported that Vermont’s Child Services and Vermont State Police have now gotten involved – the police are currently trying to locate the woman and her children to serve her with an emergency care order that demands her children are removed from Miller’s farm and her care.

And finally, last week on August 8th, Miller was arrested for burglary. Allegedly, Miller broke into a Stamford residence while the homeowners weren’t home and stole several bottles of alcohol.

We’re just glad that Miller is finally getting the mental health treatment that they clearly need but we can’t help but wonder how the upcoming film, The Flash – which stars Miller as the titular character – will go at the box office as it’s clear that Warner Bros. is not going to cancel the film or reshoot it with another actor despite all the controversy surrounding Miller.