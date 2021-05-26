Looking the part takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to the game of golf. There’s always been an unwritten code of style and when you step on the course, that singlet you wear around the house just won’t cut it. Now more than ever, what you wear on the course has become almost as important as the club you choose, and players of all levels are realising that the performance of their golf shirts play a factor in their performance as well.

The emergence of the golf shirt as we know it now, came about when the game was starting to loosen up a bit and allow more casual clothing to be worn, even during competitions.

In comes the polo shirt, a staple of tennis for many years before it was ever seen on the green, and evolved to fit golfers and adjust to the range of movements that were specific to their game.

These shirts became stretchier, meaning the sleeves wouldn’t ride up while taking a swing, and because golfers are sometimes out there for hours if they are playing a full round, they needed a shirt that was breathable as well.

All modern golf shirts come with some form of ventilation, whether it’s perforated panels or lightweight fabrics, they are built to endure the pressure of high performance so you are feeling as fresh as when you stepped up to the first tee, all the time.

Brands like Under Armour and Puma are using cutting-edge science to weave technology into their fabrics to keep you safe in the sun and keep you dry at the same time.

Sportswear companies like Peak Performance bring their extensive knowledge from other sports to create high-performing and adaptive shirts, and others such as Adidas and Ralph Lauren bring a style that is modern but without sacrificing on the classic styles of old.

1 of 24 Everlane Stylish comfort made ethically and providing exceptional quality is the approach that Everlane takes with all of their apparel. Their range includes polo shirts and short sleeve button ups that are appropriate for any visit to the course and will keep you looking and feeling good for the entire 18. With their ‘Performance’ polos, you’ll find an old school style with modern performance features such as a two-way stretch and fabric that is sweat-wicking and anti-odour. Shop Now

2 of 24 Rhone Dedicated to creating clothing that keeps you feeling and looking good even under the pressure of high-performance, Rhone have a range of shirts that were made to sustain a complete round of golf. You’ll be able to head back into the club house without a worry with their ‘Commuter’ polos, which is constructed with a four-way stretch fabric that contains nylon and elastane and an overall feel that is breathable, flexible and fresh with anti-odour technology. Shop Now

3 of 24 Lululemon Providing something for every kind of player, Lululemon’s range of shirts includes short and long sleeve polos and tech wear that will not inhibit your swing. Each shirt is built to perform, meaning they won’t crumble under the pressure and their vented technology woven into the fabric ensures breathability but also ensures less seams, creating a stylish minimalist fit. With their ‘Metal Vent Tech’ polo, you’ll get just that and a guarantee to be smelling the same getting off the course. Shop Now

4 of 24 Fairway & Greene A brand that prides itself on maintaining the tradition of golf’s stylish history, Fairway & Greene express that with their range of golf shirts that capture the timeless look but with modern quality and performance. All of their shirts come in a variety of different styles and are constructed with breathable and stretchy fabric, and include technology such as UPF 50+ sun protection. Be sure to check out the ‘Stripe Tech’ polo for that classic look. Shop Now

5 of 24 Peter Millar Seeking to combine luxury and elegance with performance sportswear, Peter Millar’s range of golf shirts resemble that dedication by offering the finest materials and fabric innovations. With their ‘Crown’ collection of polo shirts, that includes the ‘Crown Sport’ and ‘Crown Crafted’ lines, you’ll find cutting edge technology woven designed for use on and off the course; including fabrics that are sun, wind and waterproof, and finished with a tailored construction. Be sure to check out the ‘Performance’ polo from the ‘Crown Sport’ range. Shop Now

6 of 24 Travis Mathew Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to Travis Mathew’s range of golf shirts. Combining comfortable, lightweight fabrics with functional layering including a four-way stretch for a shirt that was made for those always on the move. If you are looking for the ultimate in comfort though, you can’t go wrong with the ‘Cloud Quarter Zip 2.0’ shirt, with it’s long-sleeved, soft fleece fabric that even doubles as everyday wear. Shop Now

7 of 24 FootJoy An innovator within the golf equipment and apparel industry for over 50 years, FootJoy have maintained their commitment to finding a balance between craftsmanship and technology, and their range of golf shirts are evidence of that. With shirts for every occasion, including long-sleeved polo’s with UV protection woven into the fabric, and their latest ‘2021 U.S Open Stretch Pique Self Collar’ that features a variety of styles and performance fabrics that have been used by some of the very best players. Shop Now

8 of 24 G/Fore All of GFore’s golf shirts come fully equipped with performance properties aimed to elevate your game without sacrificing your style. Their range of polo shirts, including the ‘Killer Mapped’ polo, comes with an extremely soft, fine tech jersey fabric for free range movement, a perforated logo on the back for added air circulation for breathability and a contrasted color-tipped collar to add that extra flair of style to an already wide and extensive range of golf shirts, so that there is something for every preference of player. Shop Now

9 of 24 J.Lindeberg Bridging sport and fashion by fusing the sharp silhouettes from fashion with the functionality from activewear, J.Lindeberg offers a range of golf shirts that will have you looking as good as you’re playing. They have polo shirts with stretchy, moisture wicking fabric with stylish details that will have you looking tour-ready, and also layers to wear under your shirt with their ‘Aello Soft Compression Compression Baselayer’ top for that added level of performance and functionality. Shop Now

10 of 24 Under Armour Made for the kind of player that takes their handicap seriously, Under Armour’s range of polo’s have added some science to their style so you can play at your best without worrying about any extra details when it comes to your fit. With fabrics such as their patented ‘Microthread’ that dries fast and won’t cling under those humid conditions, and their ‘Iso-Chill’ fabric seen in their ‘ABE Twist’ polo helps disperse body heat, making it always feel cool to the touch. Shop Now

11 of 24 Golfino Timeless. Casual. Functional. These are some of Golfino’s guiding principles when it comes to designing and creating their golf shirts with some classic styles and silhouettes but an easy and clean feel over high-performing function. Across their entire range of polo’s, you’ll find fabric that protects you from the sun and sweat management that sends moisture to the exterior, keeping the body dry during play, and an overall fashionable shirt cut in regular fits with stretchy properties. Shop Now

12 of 24 Adidas Wanting you to attack the tee with cool confidence, Adidas wants you to move through every shot in a shirt that doesn’t distract and remains comfortable and clean all the way through the round and onto the street. If you’re looking for the very best in their range, be sure to check out the ‘Adipure Curved Print’ polo shirt that combines the traditions of a golf shirt with modern, streetwear style that is as functional as it is comfortable. Shop Now

13 of 24 Ralph Lauren Their sports collection literally has the word polo in it, so Ralph Lauren and golf were made for each other and their range of golf shirts bring the elegance to the modern game. Constructed to maintain their look and feel no matter how many rounds of play over how many months, these polo’s feature stretchy but soft fabrics, fleece interiors for warmth, and even a water-repellent cotton mesh to protect you from the wet conditions as seen in their ‘Golf Zip’ polo. Shop Now

14 of 24 Uniqlo Creating shirts meant for everyday wear that won’t crumble under the pressure of a full round of 18, Uniqlo achieves an effortless style enhanced with state of the art functionality. Play with ease thanks to the blended fabrics of natural silk and soft cotton and materials such as their patented ‘AIRism’ technology which will keep you dry as seen on their ‘DRY-EX’ polo that also includes antibacterial and odor-neutralising functions. Shop Now

15 of 24 Oakley With everything you need from performance polo’s to a more classic fit, Oakley has something for everyone in their range of shirts that are suited to the versatility and style of golf. With their ‘Contender Stripe’ polo, you’ll find the perfect course companion that won’t get in the way and keep you feeling fresh from the moment you step up to the tee, to the moment you step off the course, with its lightweight, sweat-wicking, ‘Hydrolix’ fabric. Shop Now

16 of 24 Peak Performance Founded in 1986 by a group of skiers who understood that activewear for outdoor sports need to be as functional and more than just a piece of cloth stitched together, Peak Performance offers a range that is perfect for golf and will keep you looking and feeling good, all the way through. With their ‘Bandon Print’ polo, you’ll find a soft, stretchy and breathable fabric that is a quick drying and regular fit. Shop Now

17 of 24 Bogner A sports fashion pioneer, Bogner have been around since the 30’s and have been at the top of creating apparel for sports ever since, and golf is just one of the many sports that they have added their expertise to. With their ‘Benicio’ polo shirt, you’ll find a timeless look that features perforated sections throughout the lightweight material made from a breathable tech jersey fabric that makes it perfect for play and drinks afterwards. Shop Now

18 of 24 Puma If you are after some of the highest quality performance polos within an affordable budget, then Puma has the range for you. There is something for every kind of player, no matter there personal styles, and with each one you are guaranteed to get a shirt that keeps you dry and doesn’t cling to your arms on every swing, including their ‘Volition Supersonic’ polo that is even packed with UPF 50 woven into the fabric for that added protection. Shop Now

19 of 24 Original Penguin Bold, bright and built to last, Original Penguin’s range of polo shirts are suited for any occasion, including on the course. Whether you prefer short or long-sleeve, they have the shirt for any condition you might face out there, and with their ‘Textured Front’ polo shirt you can achieve the classic, preppy look or keep the laid back style that makes it perfect for a trip between the range and the course. Shop Now

20 of 24 Lyle & Scott The smaller details are what separate Lyle & Scott’s range of golf shirts from the rest. With polo’s that have mercerised cotton, which is a process that makes cotton stronger and makes colours stand out, and vents at the side hems for increased breathability but are constructed in a way that maintains the overall clean look that these shirts offer. Be sure to check out the ‘Black Eagle’ polo shirt for a honey-combed style ribbed collar and zipper placket. Shop Now

21 of 24 Ted Baker If your goal is to stand out with the tailored textures of a fine cotton polo from a designer brand, then Ted Baker has the range for you. Focused on using the highest quality materials and fabrics to create their polo shirts such as, viscose and elastane among the usual suspects of cotton and polyester, the shirts have the ultimate summer feel and fit like a breeze. Be sure to check out the ‘Somerse’ polo for the very best they have to offer. Shop Now

22 of 24 Galvin Green Entering the golf market in 1990, Galvin Green have expanded their range from waterproof jackets to just about everything, including polo shirts. They have spent the last thirty years constantly innovating and improving upon their shirts including adding their patented ‘Ventil8’ technology that allows moisture and heat to move away from the body of the golfer, which is seen in the ‘Marley’ polo, that sets the standard for ultimate comfort on the course. Shop Now

23 of 24 Stitch A brand that understands that your golf game is about more than just your clubs and headcover, Stitch knows that what you wear on the course matters, and they’ve created a range that can match your style and lift your game. The games can be long, but luckily their ‘Stillwater’ polo can withstand the heat and keep you feeling fresh with breathable fabrics and moisture-wicking technology that is also antimicrobial and sun safe. Shop Now