Grand Seiko Drops Stunning Limited Edition Watch… Just For The Australian Market

Grand Seiko, a name synonymous with craftsmanship and an unwavering commitment to innovation, just dropped its newest gem in the realm of limited-edition awesomeness: the Naruto Whirlpools-inspired watch.

This exceptional timepiece is more than a watch; it’s a testament to our nature’s wonder.

It tips its hat to the natural spectacle found along the Naruto coast in Japan – those awe-inspiring whirlpools that have been a wellspring of inspiration for tourists and locals for decades.

Naruto Whirlpools. Image: Jordy Meow

The Naruto whirlpools occur along the Shikoku coast of the Naruto Strait and are created by the large volumes of water moving between the Seto Inland Sea and the Pacific Ocean between high and low tide, combined with the unique underwater geography of the narrow strait.

The SBH331’s dial seeks to capture this magic in a way that’s both unique and beautifully artistic.

A dreamy dial. Image: Grand Seiko

Crafted with precision, this limited edition Grand Seiko timepiece flaunts a stainless-steel case adorned with a textured dial featuring a stunning geometrical pattern mirroring the very whirlpools that inspired it.

For an added touch of elegance, it proudly sports a contrasting gold second-hand emanating below the iconic Grand Seiko logo. The sapphire crystal, with its anti-reflective coating, ensures not just legibility but longevity.

What drives this beauty from within is none other than Grand Seiko’s renowned Calibre 9S85 Hi-Beat movement – the mechanical marvel that keeps flawless time.

Stunning open case back. Image: Grand Seiko

Delivered in an exclusive limited edition of just 150 pieces in Oceania, the Grand Seiko Naruto Whirlpools SBGH331 is a collector’s dream; with each individual piece completed with its own unique number.

Dropping today, the 1st of November, this masterpiece will be available at selected Grand Seiko Boutiques and authorised dealers in the Oceania market.

Be prepared to invest AU$9,250 in a timepiece that’s more than just a watch; it’s a work of art and a piece of Grand Seiko’s rich legacy.

Any purchases through the Grand SEIKO Online Store have a 5-year limited guarantee.