‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Star Dave Bautista Proves Getting Huge Isn’t As Hard As You Think

Written by Finlay Mead

Dave Bautista, the celebrated actor and former pro-wrestler, continues to captivate audiences with his incredible physique and top-drawer performances. At the ripe old age of 53, Bautista defies expectations, showing up most youngsters with his enviable rig. How? Well, it’s more straightforward than you might think…

Of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s blockbuster movies, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is more jam-packed than most with stunning physiques and jaw-dropping body transformations. Just read our articles on newcomer Will Poulter and veteran Chris Pratt to see what we mean…

In a move that many attempt but few manage to pull off – with fellow WWE icon Dwayne Johnson being another rare example – Bautista has seamlessly transitioned from the world of professional wrestling to becoming a heavyweight in Hollywood.

Memorable roles in Blade Runner: 2049, the Knives Out franchise as well as Guardians of the Galaxy have not only cemented him as a thespian to be reckoned with but also given him another kind of arena in which to showcase his muscular frame.

WATCH the official trailer for the upcoming third chapter of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ below.

In a recent interview, Bautista shared some of his tips, tricks, and training regimen to keep his body in incredible shape. Unlike most of us mere mortals, Bautista does have the benefit of having a multi-floor gym inside of his own home… But that’s not what keeps him going back to the iron paradise.

In what might come as a surprise to many, considering Bautista’s shamelessly macho appearance and demeanour, its actually the mental health benefits of working out that keep him consistent with his training in the first place:

“It’s not something that I have to do to stay in shape but something I need to do to keep my mind right.” Dave Bautista

But once he’s in the gym, what does he actually do? Well, his training plan is strict: combining weights, cardio, and mixed martial arts training, Bautista dovetails all his physical activity with a protein-packed plant-based diet.

Bautista dedicates himself to training six days a week, carefully targeting multiple muscle groups within the same workout. He repeats three distinct workout routines twice a week, ensuring to incorporate a rest day in between.

In addition to his weight sessions, he fleshes out his weight training with high-intensity cardio exercises and martial arts sessions. Now, I know this all sounds like a lot, and you’re probably wondering why our headline says this kind of training isn’t “as hard as you think”…

Well, it’s because Bautista is the perfect example of how frequent and consistent training is a lot more important than the intensity of each given workout. Not only has Bautista been training consistently for over four decades to get this body, but he’s actually massively scaled back his training intensity…

Bautista alongside his trainer, Joe Bennet. Image: @davebautista

Due to crippling chronic asthma for which the star is still medicated daily, and to avoid the kind of horrible joint problems that often plague bodybuilders who insist on lifting heavy until the bitter end of their career, Bautista is a big believer in scaling back intensity while scaling up consistency.

In addition to all this, Bautista will be tracking his calories and eating a lot of protein, just like all the Adonises you see on screen. What makes Bautista noteworthy, however, is his relatively recent switch to a plant-based diet.

Although he’s yet to give up eggs because they’re his favourite breakfast option, Bautista’s regular meals consist of rice, beans, and greens. He also includes fish twice a week to supplement his protein intake, Timing also plays a part, with Bautista focusing on protein and fat intake during the day, and eating a low-carb meal at night.

So, like the sound of training like Bautista? Here’s a sample workout plan for you to try…

The Dave Bautista Workout

Day 1: Chest and Triceps

Barbell Bench Press: 3 sets of 8-10 reps Incline Dumbbell Press: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Chest Dips: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Cable Flyes: 3 sets of 12-15 reps Tricep Pushdowns: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Overhead Dumbbell Tricep Extension: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Close-Grip Bench Press: 3 sets of 8-10 reps

Day 2: Back and Biceps

Deadlifts: 3 sets of 6-8 reps Wide-Grip Pull-Ups: 3 sets of 8-10 reps Bent-Over Barbell Rows: 3 sets of 8-10 reps Lat Pulldowns: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Seated Cable Rows: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Barbell Bicep Curls: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Hammer Curls: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Day 3: Legs and Shoulders

Squats: 3 sets of 8-10 reps Leg Press: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Walking Lunges: 3 sets of 12-15 reps (each leg) Leg Curls: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 3 sets of 8-10 reps Lateral Raises: 3 sets of 10-12 reps Upright Rows: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Day 4: Rest

Days 5-7: Repeat Days 1-3.

Remember to warm up before each workout with light cardio and dynamic stretches, start with weights that challenge you but allow for proper form, and gradually increase the weight as you get stronger and more comfortable with the exercises.

It may not look as easy as Bautista makes it sound, but if a 53-year-old vegan can do it, I’m afraid you really are running out of excuses…