House Of The Dragon Season 2; Cast, Episodes, Release Date Australia, Where To Watch And More

The first-look trailer for the highly-anticipated House of the Dragon Season 2 has finally dropped, with fans eagerly awaiting the return to Westeros and the historic events of The Dance of the Dragons.

200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, before the seven kingdoms were divided and fighting relentlessly to succeed one another and claim the Iron Throne, one ancient family ruled with fire and blood.

The Targaryens of Old Valyria, ruled as the monarchs of Westeros for more than 280 years, occupying King’s Landing and the island castle of Dragonstone, arriving after the cataclysmic events in Old Valyria which destroyed their ancient civilisation, known as the Doom.

In House of the Dragon, we enter the story with Viserys I, played by Paddy Considine, sitting on the Iron Throne. After his death, his two children, Rhaenyra Targaryen, his first-born daughter, and Aegon II, his first-born son, started a bloody and barbaric civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

This is where we re-enter the story in Season 2.

Is House of the Dragon based on the book?

The House of the Dragon prequel series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood, a fictional book within the celebrated Game of Thrones book series that explores the history of the kingdom of Westeros and the brutal civil war that broke out between the ancient ruling family of House Targaryen.

George R. R. Martin recently revealed he has watched the first two episodes of the new season of House of the Dragon: “Dark … Very dark. They may make you cry. Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart-rending. Just the sort of thing I like.”

House of the Dragon Cast

In House of the Dragon Season 2, the stars Matt Smith, Emma ‘Arcy and Olivia Cooke all return in their starring roles as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively.

Tom Glynn-Carney returns as King Aegon II Targaryen, also known as Aegon the Conquerer, and it’s safe to assume that he will have a more prominent role through the events of the second season, as Aegon begins his conquest of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Ewan Mitchell reprises his role as Prince Aemond Targaryen, who, if you don’t remember him by his signature blonde locks and a foreboding scar slashed across his face, you’ll remember the young prince for his role in the death of Prince Lucerys and Arrax in the first season.

Eve Best and Steve Toussaint star as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and Lord Corlys Velaryon; Rhys Ifans returns as Ser Otto Hightower; Phia Saban is Queen Helaena Targaryen; Harry Collett returns as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon.

House of the Dragon Season 2

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD

War has begun in Westeros following the death of Viserys I, with an ancient family, united by fire and blood, divided by greed and the pursuit of power.

In the final episode of the first season of House of the Dragon, Prince Lucerys and his dragon Arrax were killed in-flight by his uncle Prince Aemond and his dragon Vhagar, while riding on a diplomacy errand in Storm’s End, thus beginning the war appropriately named The Dance of the Dragons.

“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 will show the early stages of the brutal civil war between the Black faction, representing Queen Rhaenyra, Prince Daemon and the Valeryons, and the Green faction, led by Queen Alicent Hightower, her children Aegon II and Aemond and the support of the noble houses, Baratheon and Lannister.

House of the Dragon: The Dragons

As the name would suggest, there are going to be plenty of dragons featured throughout the rumoured four seasons of HBO’s hit series, House of the Dragon.

In season 1, we saw just some of the 17 dragons teased by co-creator Ryan Condal during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

They are Syrax, the golden dragon named after a goddess of Old Valyria; Caraxes, a lean red beast that’s one of the fiercest dragons alive; Balerion, the oldest and largest dragon to have ever lived; Dreamfire, ridden by Princess Helaena Targaryen; Vhagar, sister to Balerion and it’s said almost equal in size; Meleys, the “Red Queen” ridden by Princess Rhaenys; Vermax, one of the smallest dragons to feature in House of the Dragon; Sunfire, King Aegon II’s mount; and finally Arrax, who met his untimely end along with Prince Lucerys at the hands of Prince Aemond and Vhagar in the final episode of Season 1.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer

How many episodes in House of the Dragon Season 2?

There will be eight episodes in House of the Dragon Season 2, although the titles of each episode have not yet been revealed.

Where to watch House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in early summer 2024 and new episodes will stream every week on HBO Max and Binge in HBO’s usual Sunday evening slot at 9PM ET.

How to watch House of the Dragon in Australia

Australian audiences will be able to watch House of the Dragon on Binge on the following Monday at 12PM AEST.

