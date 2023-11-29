Hublot’s Unico Sky Blue Is Elevating Summer With A Big Bang

Originating from Nyon, Switzerland, Hublot refused to conform, introducing the Art of Fusion to traditional horology that saw the newcomers blend heritage with innovation; the old with the new; utilising revolutionary materials and designs for exquisite pieces that would define the brand’s enduring legacy.

It was in 2005, however, that Hublot would make their indelible mark with the Big Bang. Featuring carbon, titanium, sapphire and, crucially, ceramic, Hublot strengthened its identity as a manufacturer committed to technical excellence with the philosophy ‘Be First, Unique and Different.’

Image: Hublot

Hublot Big Bang Unico Sky Blue

Their latest offering, the Big Bang Unico Sky Blue, is inherently Hublot, incorporating the luxury brand’s signature ceramic style with the iconic rubber strap. This Unico utilises Hublot’s world-first brightly coloured ceramic on the case; an enticing sky blue that places this piece as the quintessential summer watch.

Presented with a 42mm diameter, the Unico Sky Blue sits neatly within the medium to larger size on your wrist. The dial, like staring at a vast, cloudless sky, boasts a transparent view of the watch’s HUB1280 calibre, Hublot’s self-winding chronograph movement boasting a useful 72-hour power reserve.

Consistent with previous iterations, this piece features six screws that sit tightly around the dial in signature Hublot style, aligning with the white luminescent hands and indices that sit almost suspended, contrasting with the Unico’s playful sky blue aesthetic.

At 9 o’clock, the Unico features a sheer seconds counter, an essential tool for active wearers, whilst a sky blue 60-minute chronograph register expertly overlaps at 3. It’s a crucial design reminiscent of some of the earlier iterations of Hublot’s famous piece and reflects the brand’s position of modern horology, with a distinguished nod to the past.

The watch comes with two signature strap options; the first, is in Hublot’s iconic lined rubber version with a titanium buckle, in addition to a velcro strap with a sports fastener.

Limited to just 200 pieces in Hublot’s leading e-boutique or at the brand’s 130 points of sale throughout the world, the Hublot Unico Sky Blue is not only a beautifully crafted, timeless piece for summer but an exclusive release and a rare collector’s dream.

Image: Hublot

Hublot Complimentary First Service

In a first for the brand, Hublot has announced an exciting new proposal for Australian customers designed to elevate the luxurious shopping experience within Hublot’s flagship boutique in Sydney.

The Hublot Sydney now offers a complimentary first service with the purchase of any timepiece containing a Unico, Meca-10 or EP-400 movement, giving customers the opportunity to fully service their Hublot pieces within the first five years of their purchase.

Servicing a watch can be a stressful and costly affair but at our flagship Sydney boutique we aim to eliminate that concern and demonstrate the quality of service we can offer.

Performed by one of only three qualified Hublot watchmakers in Australia and New Zealand, Hublot’s complimentary first service includes expertly disassembling your new timepiece for a thorough assessment of the watch’s intrinsic qualities.

All parts will be carefully examined; the bezel, case-back, end pieces, plates and the middle case will all be refurbished, in addition to replacing any of the watch’s original components, if necessary.

Under the hood, the mechanism will be carefully checked and updated, cleaned and lubricated to ensure that your new Hublot piece keeps ticking.

In short, you’ll leave feeling like you’re sporting a completely new Hublot on your wrist.