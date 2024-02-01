Hublot’s Latest Tourbillon Is More Complicated Than All Your Relationships Combined

Hublot has announced the 10th iteration of its celebrated MP series at the LVMH Watch Week in Miami, introducing the 50-piece MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium that’s more complicated than all your relationships combined.

Chief disrupter in the storied world of haute horology, Hublot has continued its tradition of breaking the mould by announcing a breathtaking new release that’s anything but traditional. In a nod to the fundamentals of watchmaking, Swiss watchmakers Hublot has stripped its latest piece of any of a classic watch’s discerning features: there’s no dial, no indices or any oscillating weight.

Image: Hublot

Instead, Hublot has introduced a revolutionary roller display because, naturally, Hublot has fused the calibre with the dial; an avant-garde design in every sense of the word, the MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium introduces a completely new way of telling the time, with the hours and minutes rolling through two intricately placed discs on the upper part of the watch.

Now, a watch without dials might sound like a crazy idea – because it is. But it’s certainly not a novel suggestion from Hublot, who pride themselves on producing uniquely beautiful and equally innovative pieces that push the boundaries of form and function… and the Hublot MP-10 certainly does that.

From the rounded edges to the sheer sapphire crystal, this maverick piece is big and in your face; just where Hublot wants it to be. Under the hood – if I can even call it that – the Hublot MP-10 boasts the in-house calibre HUB9013, a 592-part self-winding power reserve that took five years to develop and perfect.

“These are avant-garde pieces which are resolutely disruptive in their movement, display and complications.”

Situated in the lower part of the watch face, you’ll start to see why this particular piece has earned its name; there sits the Skeleton Tourbillon, inclined at 35° and bound by two vertical bidirectional weights. The Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium is limited to just 50 pieces worldwide and will cost one lucky watch collector a cool $396,000 AUD.