Hublot’s In-House Movements Show Why This Watch Manufacturer Is So Much More Than A Pretty Face

The following article was produced in partnership with Hublot.

Since 2004, Hublot’s signature Big Bang collection has put this celebrated watchmaker on the map, with beautifully crafted, contemporary expressions that exemplify this manufacture’s dedication to The Art of Fusion.

But if you look a little further, some of the Maison’s most impressive feats can be found in their in-house mechanics; expertly crafted expressions that reflect years of research, and the profound relationship between something that works well and looks good doing it.

From the Unico, Hublot’s original automatic chronograph; the automatic Tourbillon that boasts the utmost precision and accuracy; the unrivalled MP-11 calibre with a 14-day power reserve; and of course, the iconic Meca-10, it’s fair to say that Hublot is putting out some of the most complex and intricate mechanisms in the world of horology today.

RELATED: Hublot’s Unico Sky Blue Is Elevating Summer With A Big Bang

Image: Hublot

Hublot’s MECA-10 movement

Take Hublot’s Meca-10 movement, for example, found in Hublot’s signature Big Bang collection. It took two years of intense research and development to perfect this skeleton calibre; a manually wound mechanism that boasts an extraordinary 10-day reserve to which it owes its name, the Meca-10 is a testament to Hublot’s unwavering dedication to beauty and technical excellence, reflecting the meticulous craftsmanship of which the manufacture is known.

When you present your modern iterations through transparent dials, the artistry of the timepiece doesn’t simply stop at the exterior. The beauty of Hublot’s modern reinterpretation of the Meca-10 factory movement presents the two features in perfect harmony.

“Hublot’s strength resides in its very clear identity – the art of fusion – this unique ability to create timepieces which combine tradition and innovation.” Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot

In the factory, Hublot’s expert craftspeople were tasked with completely reimagining the fundamentals of this mechanic to produce a unique and original movement that not only performs from a technical standpoint but looks incredible too.

Image: Hublot

Twin barrels sit parallel to the watch’s power reserve to give the Big Bang its increased supply of stable energy – something that’s worth its weight in gold – or brushed titanium – when you have a manually-wound watch. But for many, that connection and ritual is what makes these pieces so inherently special.

The open-worked movement, which can be viewed from the side profile as well as from above, sings within Hublot’s signature ceramic casing. At 12 o’clock, A red dot that appears in an opening at the 3 indicates when the power reserve is running low, whilst a gearwheel, situated at the 6, tells the wears exactly how many days are remaining.

Presented in three unique iterations, each as discerning and expressive as the next, the Spirit of Big Bang Meca-10 is available in satin-finished and polished titanium, micro-blasted black ceramic and Sapphire crystal, and the exclusive 18K King Gold alloy, a proprietary composite exclusive to Hublot.

Image: Hublot

Few watchmakers are consistently delivering leading in-house mechanisms quite like Hublot. Beyond the indelible artistry and aesthetics of the Big Bang collection, the Maison’s true beauty lies in its dedication to technical excellence, producing some of the most intricate mechanisms in the world that transcend the idea of industrialist mechanics to become genuine works of art.

Hublot’s identity is not simply that of a watchmaker; it’s an embodiment of ingenuity, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the transient world of haute horology.