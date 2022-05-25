Idris Elba’s Gucci Fits Make Him The Best Dressed Man In France

Idris Elba is already unfairly talented. Acting, producing, making music, kickboxing… It’s a bit much. To top it off, he’s an incredibly snappy dresser, as his recent appearances on the red carpet in France demonstrate.

Idris Elba, the 49-year-old Londoner popped across the Channel recently for the 75th Cannes Film Festival, with Big Driis on red carpet duty for the premiere of Three Thousand Years of Longing, a dark fantasy comedy-drama film co-written and directed by George Miller, and starring Elba and Tilda Swinton. And he brought his A-game.

First, Elba got appropriately dapper for the film’s screening in a dark blue double-breasted suit with an oversized bow tie and a rather expensive Gucci 25H Skeleton Tourbillon watch in yellow gold from Gucci’s 2022 High Watchmaking collection.

The next day, Elba went for something a bit more casual for the film’s photocall, pairing a white T-shirt with red-piped trousers, thick sunglasses, a stainless steel time-only Gucci 25H watch and Gucci x Adidas trainers from the brand’s recent collaborative capsule. That’s a lot of Gucci, baby.

Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Elba’s immaculate style has always been one of the main reasons entertainment insiders have said he’s likely to take up the mantle of the ever-dapper fictional spy, James Bond. It’s a rumour as old as time but it’s one with a lot of merit.

Speculation around who’ll be the next Bond recently ramped up after Sportsbet shortened Elba’s odds, pushing him out ahead of another front-runner for the role, Tom Hardy. Other betting agencies aren’t quite as confident about Elba’s prospects, however.

The main issue is that Elba’s probably a little too old to play Bond, especially if they hope to make one or two films with him as 007. Still, he makes a lot of sense. Elba built a successful career out of playing tortured men of action, from the namesake role in TV’s Luther to the antihero Bloodsport in the DC Extended Universe film The Suicide Squad.

Watch this space…