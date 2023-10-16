Jada Smith Reveals Son Jaden Saved Her Life With Psychedelic Drugs

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about a deeply personal journey with psychedelics through some of the darkest moments of her life, crediting her son, Jaden Smith, for introducing her to Ayahuasca.

As the shocking revelation of a seven-year separation from her husband Will Smith finally hit headlines and the infamous Oscars slap still rings loud in our ears, Jada Smith has revealed that her son, Jaden Smith, may have saved her life by introducing her to the mind-altering power of psychedelics.

As reported in a tell-all interview with People, Jada’s revelation began with a recollection of a life-changing moment in her kitchen: a friend of her son, Jaden, mentioned that their father had partaken in an Ayahuasca ceremony guided by a sherper who helped participants navigate their inevitably profound hallucinogenic experiences.

It was during this conversation that Jada’s life took a significant turn. She recalled:

“When Jaden came to me that day and he’s like, ‘Mom, you got to hear this. My friend’s dad, he had this experience. I need you to come in here and listen.’ I’m like, ‘I’m there. What is it?’” Jada Pinkett Smith

This moment led Jada to embark on a journey that opened up a new world of healing, providing a glimmer of hope in her search for escape from the darkness, despair and depression that she revealed had clouded her life:

“Ayahuasca helped me. It gave me a new, intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before.” Jada Pinkett Smith

Ayahuasca — a plant-based psychedelic widely known for its potent hallucinogenic properties — played a pivotal role in Jada’s transformation. She described her experiences with Ayahuasca as profoundly intimate, giving her a newfound connection with herself that she had never experienced before.

For Jada, her first experience with Ayahuasca marked a significant turning point in her life. Most significantly, she revealed that her debilitating suicidal thoughts completely vanished after using Ayahuasca, underscoring the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances in addressing severe mental health challenges:

“I struggled with depression for so long. And the thing about the plant medicine is it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place.” Jada Pinkett Smith

Online commentators, however, were somewhat less thrilled at Jada’s news. While many expressed gladness that she had found a new medium for managing her mental health, there seemed to be a general sense of fatigue with Smith-family news after a spate of headlines in recent weeks. One claimed that “they need to stop interviewing this family”, while another honed in on Jada with a damning barb:

“Someone needs to take the mic away from this lady for the love of God…” David Saidal

Nevertheless, Jada Smith’s revelation serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of psychedelic drugs, highlighting the ongoing importance of open conversations about their therapeutic applications in mental health and personal growth.