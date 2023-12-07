Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Latest Creative Collaboration Brings Swiss Nature To The Reverso

For years, celebrated Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre has pushed the boundaries of creativity within the storied world of traditional watchmaking, incorporating new and exciting creatives from a range of disciplines to produce uniquely beautiful art that celebrates the design of the Reverso.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Made of Makers

Jaeger-LeCoultre has collaborated with several creatives to explore values inherently celebrated by the manufacture; from Matthias Giroud and Guillaume Marmin to Tøkio M¥ERS and Yiyun Kang, each Made of Makers artist has introduced their signature style and craft to this storied series for a collection of work that encapsulates Jaeger-LeCoultre’s three core principles: creativity, expertise and precision.

By inviting artists and creatives of varying disciplines, Jaeger-LeCoultre aims to build a community of creators who share the same values and passion, to celebrate the Reverso’s design.

“In the spirit of our founder, Antoine-LeCoultre, our Manufacture has always been driven by the belief that to be truly innovative and push boundaries,” Catherine Rénier, Jaeger-LeCoultre CEO, said.

“Through Made of Makers, we are looking for different perspectives on how the practices of watchmaking, art and other creative disciplines can bring value to lived experiences.”

The Made of Makers is a celebration of design; it’s an exploration of creativity thJaeger-LeCoultre has collaborated with digital floristry sculptor Brendi Wedinger under the Made of Makers programme to create an exclusive digital flower collection inspired by the Vallée de Joux’s beauty at transcends the traditional realms of luxury watchmaking.

Made of Makers: Brendi Wedinger

The latest collaboration from the celebrated Swiss Maison invites multi-disciplinary artist Brendi Wedinger to continue in this shared vision.

Known for her three-dimensional, digital artworks, sculptures and floristry, Wedinger’s work expertly aligns with Jaeger-LeCoultre’s values of creativity and design with nature at its core, blurring the lines between haute horology and art, extending the dialogue and initiating new and exciting conversations.

“What drew me to the digital medium is that it gives me more tools to play with and a wider scope for experimentation so that my work becomes a more expressive homage to nature rather than a literal representation of it,” Wedinger said.

Like with all the Made of Makers artists, Wedinger was invited to Jaeger-LeCoultre’s home in the Vallée de Joux, a picturesque valley in the Jura Mountains, just 60km north of Geneva.

Here, Wedinger was not only inspired by the high-complication watchmaking and expert craft inside the Maison but also by the surreal beauty of the natural landscape, the flowing rivers and the wildflowers that have enveloped this rich Swiss mountain range.

“When people look more deeply at each work, they will see that every element is recognisable and traceable to a natural flower, but I remixed and layered the details to emphasise their surreal nature,” Brendi Wedinger explained.

Wedinger produced three uniquely beautiful creations of the different flowers she encountered in the area. They were immortalised in virtual polished gold reminiscent of the precious metals used in all of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s pieces to create three hyper-realistic expressions of the poppy, the Late Spider Prchid and the Alpine Thistle.