Jeff Bezos Buys Neighbour’s $125 Million Mansion As ‘Billionaire Bunker’ Retirement Compound Swells

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and one of the world’s richest people, has acquired a sprawling Mediterranean-style mansion on the coveted ‘Billionaire Bunker’ Indian Creek Island.

Following hot on the heels of his $723 million AUD superyacht, this $125 million AUD purchase comes just two months after he made headlines with a $100 million AUD Miami property acquisition… and it’s all part of what is becoming a sprawling retirement compound.

The Indian Creek Island, nestled in Biscayne Bay, has earned its reputation as the “Billionaire Bunker.” This elite enclave is home to only 40 exclusive waterfront plots and boasts a star-studded resident list, including the likes of Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady.

WATCH: Jeff Bezos’ $723m superyacht will feel right at home…

This island is a world of its own, complete with a self-contained municipality, its own mayor, and even a dedicated police force. Beyond these unique and somewhat intimidating features, the island offers the privileged residents a private golf course and Brazilian teak docks — a perfect berth for Bezos’ aforementioned and extraordinary superyacht Koru…

As reported by Architectural Digest, Bezos’ latest acquisition — a Mediterranean-style mansion constructed in 2000 — spans an expansive 19,000 square feet. This luxurious home offers seven bedrooms and an astonishing 14 bathrooms.

While his plans for the property remain as yet undisclosed, his vision is clear for the adjacent $100 million AUD property he acquired in August, where he intends to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a custom-built home. Could this buy-up of surrounding residences be part of a broader plan to expand this custom-build across several oppopulent plots?

The Island in all its glory… Image: Forbes

The Mediterranean-style mansion showcases a double driveway flanked by a tiered water feature and swaying palm trees. Inside, the luxury continues with marble floors, vaulted ceilings, and a majestic winding staircase adorned with a wrought iron railing. One of the living rooms is a sight to behold, featuring coffered ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace with an oversized marble mantel, and an ornate wood bar.

The property boasts a wide array of amenities, including a pristine swimming pool, a well-appointed library, a media room with distinctive leopard-print carpeting, and an inviting eat-in Tuscan-style kitchen adorned with a rooster motif.

Bezos’ recent acquisitions have brought his total real estate holdings on Indian Creek Island to an astounding $233 million AUD ($147 million USD), spread across approximately five acres of this secluded and exclusive oasis.

As the third-richest person on earth, Bezos’ investment choices continue to turn heads, leaving us eager to see what’s next for the tech titan’s burgeoning real estate empire…