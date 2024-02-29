Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Reprises Iconic Emo Look For Fall Out Boy Music Video

NBA star Jimmy Butler has reprised his now iconic look for emo rock band Fall Out Boy’s latest music video for the song So Much (For) Stardust, and fans are all saying the same thing.

Aside from Jimmy Butler’s obvious skills on the basketball court, the Miami Heat forward is gaining something of a reputation for sporting striking looks away from the game.

After rocking his now classic emo look at the NBA media day ahead of the 2023-24 season, complete with straightened black hair over one eye, piercings on his bottom lip, nose and eyebrow, with black fingernails under a long black trench coat and all-black clothing.

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Roasts NBA Reporter For Stealing Viral Joke

“I’m emo,” the six-time NBA All-Star said with an awry grin to a room full of reporters. “I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

Of course, it’s not the first time that Butler was enjoying some fun on NBA Media Day, but it seems that his latest look has extended beyond the paradigms of the basketball world, reprising the now iconic emo look for emo rock band Fall Out Boy’s latest music video.

Check out the music video for Fall Out Boy’s So Much (For) Stardust starring Jimmy Butler below.

When the Miami Heat star debuted his look, fans were quick to label Butler Ball Out Boy, and he now returns with straightened hair but has seemingly ditched the all-black attire for a colourful cowboy costume. Still, a far cry from the regular red jersey NBA fans are used to seeing.

The song, titled So Much (For) Stardust has lyrics such as “I need the sound of crowds or I can’t fall asleep at night” which could reflect some of the emotions that Butler experiences after a 12-year career in basketball… or we could just be seeing Butler’s emo phase.