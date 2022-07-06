Joe Rogan Refused To Interview Donald Trump On His Podcast

Joe Rogan has revealed he was offered multiple times to have former President Donald Trump as a guest on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. However, Rogan turned down every offer.

On a recent episode of Lex Fridman’s podcast, Joe Rogan – the world’s most famous podcast host and UFC commentator – was a guest and said, “I’ve had the opportunity to have [Trump] on my show more than once; I’ve said no, every time.”

In the past, Rogan has had Bernie Sanders as well as other notable American politicians and political commentators as guests on his podcast, so it’s interesting that Rogan turned down Trump as, assumedly, Trump would’ve wanted to be on The Joe Rogan Experience long before Rogan announced earlier this year that his show was becoming ‘apolitical’. Rogan has also had a lot of right-wing people on the show who he disagrees with. So why not Trump?

Rogan cleared this up with Fridman, revealing that he repeatedly rejected Trump simply because he does not support Trump at all and didn’t want to amplify Trump’s voice and opinions; a tad ironic considering Rogan was happy to have a doctor that has been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 as a guest (making it seem Rogan is perhaps more comfortable with his podcast accidentally influencing public health, but not politics)…

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form… I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.” Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan says he does not support Donald Trump.

Rogan also spoke about Trump’s presidency in general while on The Lex Fridman Podcast, saying it was a ‘weird’ time and that he believes that because Trump was such a “threat to democracy”, people who were extremely anti-Trump deserted their morals to attack Trump and his supporters.

“​​The Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times. When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarising figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself.” Joe Rogan

Fridman argued that Rogan will one day crack and will have Trump as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience eventually. If Fridman’s right, that potential episode of Rogan and Trump going head to head will probably become the most infamous podcast episode of all time…