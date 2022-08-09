‘John Wick 5’: Director Chad Stahelski Gives Intriguing Update

Chad Stahelski, the director of John Wick 1, 2, 3 & 4, has finally provided an update regarding the fifth John Wick film. And – though the decision is still in the studio’s hands – it looks like it could well be happening…

We’ve all been waiting with bated breath for the fourth John Wick film to hit cinemas. Sadly, the film was majorly delayed because of COVID-19 but it’s now set to (finally!) be released next year on March 24th.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will obviously follow the events of the first three John Wick films but we officially now know that it won’t be the end of the franchise. Sure, Lionsgate did announce there would be a fifth John Wick back in 2020 and that the studio planned to shoot John Wick 4 & 5 back to back but COVID threw that plan out of the window.

And since then, there’s been no update about John Wick: Chapter 5, so fans – us included – were unsure if it was going to still happen. Thankfully, Chad Stahelski, who has directed all four John Wick films, recently spoke to Collider and confirmed that a John Wick 5 is definitely still on the cards.

In fact, Stahelski said he’ll likely start working on John Wick 5 next year with the film’s star, Keanu Reeves during the John Wick 4 press tour.

“I have no doubt that we’ll start jonesing about a year from now going, ‘Yeah, it’s time to make a [John] Wick.’ And it’s every time we do, literally, every [John] Wick has been written or at least conceptualized in Japan at the Imperial Hotel with me and Keanu on our press tour. It starts with a few glasses of Yamazaki or Hibiki and next thing you know, we’re like, ‘I didn’t know we could do this.’ And that’s how we start writing them.” Chad Stahelski

WATCH: The official teaser trailer for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’…

Stahelski also talked about how the first John Wick film was an unexpected success that led to a beloved franchise and he’s incredibly grateful for the experience.

“… John Wick 1 was a goof. We made it as a fun little action movie that we’d like to see. And the fact that now, nine years later, it’s changed our lives. It changed my life. It changed Keanu’s life. It’s changed a lot of other people’s lives. And people still want to see more.”

“I am the luckiest dude out there. The fact that fans still want to see more, the fact that we still want to make more is a testament.” Chad Stahelski

Furthermore, die-hard John Wick fans will be delighted to know that Stahelski is open to making more than just five John Wick films. The director said, “We’d love to keep going until we all drop or can’t walk or can’t direct any more.”

We can picture it now: the year is 2056 and a ninety-two-year-old Reeves stars in John Wick: Chapter 17. Sure, that’s probably a bit of a stretch but hey, if it happens, we’ll be lining up at the cinema eager to see it…