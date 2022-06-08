Joker Sequel Starring Joaquin Phoenix Finally Confirmed

Todd Phillips, the director and co-writer of Joker, has taken to Instagram to confirm there’s a Joker sequel on the way and Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as the titular character…

The 2019 film Joker took the world by storm. Critically acclaimed and wildly popular, Joaquin Phoenix even won an Academy Award for Best Actor thanks to his role in Joker. And it looks like the actor will be returning as the beloved Batman villain in a sequel to Joker.

Todd Phillips, who directed and co-wrote Joker, has just posted on Instagram a photo of a screenplay titled Joker: Folie à Deux. The image shows that the screenplay was written by Phillips and Scott Silver – who Phillips co-wrote the first Joker film with.

The Joker sequel’s screenplay. Image Credit: @toddphillips

Phillips also posted an image of Phoenix reading the screenplay, confirming that the actor will once again play Joker.

According to Variety, shortly after Joker was released in 2019, Phillips and Silver met with Toby Emmerich – who at the time was the film chief at Warner Bros. – to discuss the possibility of a Joker sequel but nothing was ever announced officially; until now, of course.

Phillips didn’t caption his Instagram post so there are really no other details about Joker 2 as of yet but the film’s title Folie à Deux is intriguing. The phrase literally means ‘madness for two’ or ‘shared madness’ but is also the informal name of the medical condition shared delusional disorder (SDD).

SDD is when two people suffer from the same delusional belief and experience similar hallucinations. Obviously, Arthur Fleck a.k.a. the Joker clearly suffers from delusion and experiences hallucinations in the first Joker film, so perhaps the sequel’s title is hinting that another will join Arthur in terms of mental health issues.

Joaquin Phoenix reading the screenplay for Joker: Folie à Deux. Image Credit: @toddphillips

This wouldn’t be too surprising considering the first Joker film ended with Arthur standing upon and dancing on a police car and being applauded by rioters in clown masks that mirror Arthur’s makeup.

Hopefully more details about Joker: Folie à Deux are announced soon because honestly, we can’t wait!