Is Jonathan Majors Returning To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Written by Ben Esden

Eager fans have noticed the potential return of Kang the Conqueror to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of his variants, Mayor Victor Timely, makes an appearance in the trailer for Loki Season 2… and that could mean the comeback of Jonathan Majors to the MCU.

It’s been six months since Jonathan Majors was first arrested on 25 March and charged with misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, harassment, and strangulation following accusations from his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors, who was announced as the next central villain in the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Multiverse Saga, has vehemently refuted the claims but instead has launched a counter-claim against Jabbari, alleging that she inflicted the injuries herself and that his arrest was racially motivated.

Whilst the allegations of a domestic dispute continue to loom over Majors, Disney and Marvel have been silent on his future as Kang the Conquerer within the MCU.

Jonathan Majors Image: Marvel Studios

Of course, Majors is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but questions arose regarding the strength of his defence once he was dropped by his management earlier this year.

Majors signed on as Marvel’s latest “Big Bad”, portraying a time-travelling supervillain who’s able to utilise his advanced technology and intellect to destroy the Multiverse. Iterations of Majors’ character feature throughout the extended Marvel universe as Kang travels through alternate universes and timelines; it would be extremely difficult to recast him.

Fans eagerly anticipating Season 2 of Marvel’s Loki, scheduled for release on Disney+ on October 6, have observed the appearance of one of Kang’s numerous iterations, Mayor Victor Timely, in the latest trailer. This discovery has sparked speculation about Jonathan Majors’ role in upcoming MCU projects.

WATCH The Loki Season 2 trailer below.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Wright, the executive producer of Loki, expressed his enthusiasm for Jonathan Majors’ inclusion in the Disney+ series, emphasising the importance of Majors’ character in shaping the narrative of the God of Mischief’s spin-off.

“Victor Timely is somebody that we are very, very excited about. When you look at Kang, he has a very funny comic backstory. He has all these iterations. Timely was one that we’ve always wanted to do in Loki. And I think we’re really excited about how that integrates into the season. It’s a big part of the show.”

First seen in Loki season 1 as another Kang variant, He Who Remains, and later in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors filmed his parts as Mayor Victor Timely before the allegations against him surfaced and Disney clearly feel they can continue with Majors in his role.

It’s unclear whether he will feature beyond the upcoming season of Loki, and it will depend entirely on the outcome of the 25 October hearing, but with upcoming titles Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Majors reprise his role as Kang for the next phase of the MCU.