Lewis Hamilton Should Face FIA Sanctions For Carrying Guns While Driving

Lewis Hamilton has currently been in hot water with the FIA – Formula 1’s governing body – over his refusal to take off his jewellery while racing. Now, he’s brought the big guns out…

The seven-time F1 World Champion was spotted arriving at a Saturday Night Live afterparty earlier this week – the same one attended by Post Malone – wearing an oversized, sleeveless denim shirt, denim jeans, an Amiri trucker cap and Louis Vuitton combat boots.

It’s a characteristically eclectic outfit that screams ‘luxury Joe Dirt’, especially considering the monstrous Lincoln Navigator he was riding in. They say Lewis is a weapon on the track but just look at those guns! Suns out guns out baby! He’s not got any firearms, just ~fire~ arms.

Of course, if any of the FIA’s stewards or bean counters were anywhere near as fit as Hamilton, we wager they’d be showing off their guns too.

Actually, it’s worth being a bit serious about the FIA and Hamilton’s spat around jewellery. For some context: ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, race director Niels Wittich had issued a ‘reminder’ to all teams and officials that wearing body piercings and metal neck chains was prohibited during the competition for safety reasons – a direction that was widely interpreted as targeting Hamilton specifically.

Hamilton wouldn’t back down, however, saying “If they stop me [racing] then so be it. We’ve got a spare driver.” He even rocked up to an F1 press conference wearing three IWC Schaffhausen watches (including the new Mercedes team watch), rings on every finger, a Cartier bangle, multiple chains and studs in both ears.

Even former rival Sebastian Vettel also backed Hamilton, saying “probably at this stage it’s more of a personal thing and I feel particularly in a way targeted to Lewis. We spoke about underpants as well. Is that the most exciting thing we can talk about?”

Lewis Hamilton appeared at a press conference wearing multiple watches, rings, necklaces and earrings after the FIA clamped down on jewelry ban enforcement 👀 pic.twitter.com/6vw2bvA7Jq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2022

In the end, Hamilton was granted a special jewellery exemption for the inaugural Miami race – but it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be rocking his usual bevy of bling at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

