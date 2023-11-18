Longines Legend Diver Is A Modern Reinterpretation of a 1960s Classic

Longines has released a modern remake of their signature Legend Diver; a smaller expression of a chronograph classic buoyed by a myriad of technological advances and reflection of the times.

Since Longines took its first step into the expansive world of sport with its water-resistant Chronograph in 1937, the Swiss manufacture has long maintained a rich and close relationship with discovery and exploration. Future iterations of the Longines Legend Diver would arrive, marking the first time the Swiss brand designed beautifully crafter timepieces specifically suited for underwater diving, establishing the watchmakers as indelible explorers of the land, the air and more poignantly, the sea.

In 2023, Longines has reinterpreted a certified classic; delivered in a completely redesigned 39mm case for a smaller dial size – available in two colourways. At a thickness of 12.7mm and 47mm lug to lug, it’s a refined expression of a 60s classic, aligning Longines’ signature vintage aesthetic with contemporary tastes.

Image: Longines

In addition to its flawless appeal, the Longines Legend Diver is, of course, the ultimate underwater instrument with a maximum depth of 300m water resistance and COSC-certified to maintain the precision and accuracy of high-precision Swiss-made wristwatches. For reference, only around 6% of all Swiss watches can claim a COSC certification.

Today’s expression is completed with a closed Super-Compressor case with an internal rotating disc and two screw-down crowns (one for setting the time, one to control the internal bezel), and is available in two distinct black and blue colourways.

The dials sit below elongated indexes and raised luminescent Arabic numerals whilst the rhodium-plated and polished arrow hands deliver high visibility, even when the water vis might be less than desirable. Under the hood, the Diver is driven by the exclusive Longines L888.6 calibre, an extremely powerful self-winding mechanical movement with 72 hours of power reserve.

Image: Longines

At $3000 for a brown leather strap or blue NATO strap, and $3200 for a stainless steel beads of rice design bracelet, it’s a modest price point for a watch with some serious specs.

Fans of the original Longines will no doubt be impressed by the brand’s commitment to the classics, but a refined-sized case and improved performance put the 2023 release into a league of its own.