New Melbourne Seaside Restaurant Has Everybody Talking

Located in the seaside suburb of St Kilda in the Saint Moritz precinct, a new restaurant named LOTI is set to open its doors to the public tomorrow. And people can’t wait.

LOTI, once opened on June 22nd, will be the perfect place – whether you’re a Melbourne local or tourist – to grab a delicious meal and a few delectable cocktails. The kitchen is helmed by Head Chef Elijah Holland, one of Australia’s top chefs who’s previously worked at Lume, NOMA Australia, Aria and Quay; meaning the Mediterranean-inspired menu is simply scrumptious.

A whole lobster butter poached and wrapped in kelp, barbequed with lemon-scented tea tree and kelp ditalini pasta and a BBQ rack of Turbot ribs with sea parsley, grilled lettuce and capers are just some of the luxurious and appetising meals that will be available at LOTI.

Simply mouth-watering. Image Credit: LOTI

To no one’s surprise, Elijah ensured that the menu is not only delicious but also celebrates Melbourne.

“My menu is inspired by nature, the coast and history of St Kilda. We are visiting local producers weekly, foraging centuries-old wild, native and naturalised botanical and using new-age cooking techniques to form seasonal and approachable dishes that are packed full of flavour and hero our Victorian produce.” Elijah Holland

LOTI’s interior perfectly blends luxury with coastal. Image Credit: LOTI

LOTI is also hoping to entice people with their cocktail menu which will consist of classics with a fresh take – native herbs, locally made spirits and unique garnishes galore. Plus, the bar will also be home to many locally sourced beers and wines.

Whether you’re wanting a few casual drinks after work or an enjoyable sit-down dinner, LOTI is the place to go – from tomorrow, of course – with its sun-drenched terrace where you can overlook the waves and its cosy, elegant interior (which boasts beautiful high ceilings and curvacious architecture).