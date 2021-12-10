The 15 Best Lounge Shorts To Kick Back & Relax In

Restoration is incredibly vital to one’s health and wellbeing, which is why when it comes to loungewear, you shouldn’t skimp out on quality. Instead, invest in delicate fabrics, classic silhouettes and smart designs that will help you kick back with great ease.

Lounge shorts are an absolute staple when it comes to off duty style, and thankfully there’s a range of designs out there that are incredibly versatile. Whether you’re enjoying a lazy day, partaking in a hike, or going to the gym, lounge shorts provide superior comfort and softness that other shorts lack.

If you’re looking to update your everyday wear or fitness apparel, we’ve selected our favourite lounge shorts that feature all the finer details. From sustainable fabrics to colourful patterns, these are the perfect shorts to unwind in after a long day in the office.

1/15 Derek Rose This UK lifestyle brand specialises in luxury nightwear, loungewear and underwear made to feel exceptionally supportive. Derek Rose understand wholeheartedly that free time is precious, so making sure they supply quality range is their top priority.



Here, you can find a collection of lounge shorts featuring simple monochromic colours and experimental patterns cut from smooth silks, soft cotton, and stretch modal fabrics. Shop Now

2/15 Rhone Rhone always highlights form and function in everything they create. They have an extensive collection of lounge shorts fusing the world’s finest fabrics with cutting edge technology, you'll struggle to find a more comfortable design. These lounge shorts are soft yet durable, perfect for either lazy days on the couch or exploring the great outdoors; the choice is yours! Shop Now

3/15 Tommy John Tommy John is the husband and wife business behind some of the comfiest and silkiest pyjama wear, so you know when it comes to quality loungewear, they have you covered too.



Their men's lounge short is a great basic to build your off-duty wardrobe, as it's cut from luxurious soft tri-blend fabric to feel highly silky on the skin. Also, these lounge shorts for men come in various colours, guaranteed to go with the rest of your loungewear. Shop Now

4/15 MeUndies MeUndies are currently sweeping the world by storm with the best sleepwear and loungewear basics designed to make you feel exceptionally comfortable. If you're browsing the best lounge shorts, make sure you check their men's modal shorts. These lounge shorts come with all the finishing details as they offer an elastic drawstring, dual side seamed pockets, a back pocket, all cut from highly breathable, soft fabrics. Shop Now

5/15 Lahgo Lahgo was founded by Ashley Merrill, whose dream was to supply luxurious, comfortable clothing sleepwear incredibly stylish, not just for women. Lahgo strives to make relaxation an essential way of living through its quality lounge shorts. These shorts are the perfect way to restore after a busy week, as they're Pima Cotton and come with an elasticised drawstring for superior comfort. Shop Now

6/15 J. Crew J. Crew is one of the most well-known clothing brands, creating modern designs fused with the latest technology. Setting a global benchmark for accessible, high-quality products, J Crew makes the best everyday piece for the most competitive prices, and their lounge shorts are no exception. Many of these lounge shorts also come in bold and striking prints, sure to add a little colour to your wardrobe. Shop Now

7/15 Marks & Spencer Marks & Spencer is a major British retailer headquartered in London, specialising in cosy menswear. If you're looking for simple and clean lines, be sure to check out their Cotton Supersoft Loungewear shorts. These lounge shorts are cut from sustainably sourced cotton and are perfect for relaxing weekends. Shop Now

8/15 Calvin Klein Since Calvin Klein emerged onto the scene in the late sixties, they've become pioneers in the fashion industry. Calvin Klein is primarily known for its underwear and loungewear that emphasises a minimal yet clean aesthetic. These lounge shorts are a soft cotton/ polyester blend and come in many colours. Make sure you visit their online store, as they're currently offering exceptional deals too. Shop Now

9/15 John Lewis John Lewis is one of the UK’s largest clothing companies manufacturing highly diverse everyday wear for modern men. These lounge shorts are cut from the finest materials and fabrics to secure the highest comfort level. Shop Now

10/15 Paul Smith Paul Smith is at the forefront of British fashion, effortlessly combining tradition and contemporary styles. If you're looking for stylish yet straightforward lounge shorts, make sure you check out their Dark Navy Zebra Logo Shorts cut from 100% organically grown jersey cotton to feel incredibly smooth on the skin.



Shop Now

11/15 Uniqlo If you're looking for great fashion and innovative fabrics, then look no further than Uniqlo. These lounge shorts are cut from stretch fabrics providing you with a full range of movement. This range comes in a range of colours, including gorgeous blue, orange and green tones guaranteed to go with the rest of your everyday attire. Shop Now

12/15 Gymshark Highlighting simplicity and minimalism, Gymshark always combines fine materials with game-changing technology to make the highest performing apparel for the best price. Be sure to check their studio lounge shorts, as these bottoms are a lightweight, soft material geared to make you feel at ease. The lounge shorts also offer elasticised drawstring and open pockets for you to store away items. Gyshark also offers 30-day returns in case you change your mind. Shop Now

13/15 Everlane Everlane is one of the best sustainable clothing brands, producing apparel from the highest quality materials and fabrics. Visit their online store and check out their Men's Track Shorts cut from organic cotton. These shorts come with an adjustable drawstring and pockets for extra convenience. Shop Now

14/15 Vuori Influenced by the Californian coastal lifestyle, Vuori created some of the sleekest fitness apparel, including lounge shorts. Their Vital lounge shorts are an absolute must-have, cut from organic French Terry cotton, capturing a casual, relaxed style. These shorts also come with zip pockets so that you can safely store away all your belongings. Shop Now