Naked Man Sprints Through Virgin Australia Plane & Decks Flight Attendant Before Arrest

A Virgin Australia flight was diverted after a naked passenger ran through the cabin, causing chaos and forcing a return to Perth.

We’ve covered plenty of badly behaved passengers here at DMARGE, from the man who urinated in an Emirates business class cabin to the ‘spoilt brat’ that was spoon-fed by cabin crew. However, in classic Aussie style, a bloke heading from Perh to Melbourne may have set a new bar for barefaced (and bare-ars*d…) shameless behaviour.

A Virgin Australia flight from Perth to Melbourne turned into a somewhat chaotic scene after a male passenger allegedly disrupted the journey by running naked through the cabin. This turn of events forced the flight, VA696, to return to Perth airport shortly after takeoff, where Australian Federal Police officers were waiting to arrest the man in question.

A Strange Turn Of Events

The incident occurred about an hour into the three-and-a-half-hour flight. A fellow passenger on the plane, who goes by the name Sterling, described the situation as follows:

“All of a sudden, I hear this running up the aisle and the guy’s got no clothes on and he’s just charging towards the front of the plane.”

The sight of the man sprinting naked towards the cockpit initially raised fears of a potential terrorist attack, creating an understandably tense and distressing atmosphere on board.

Image: Rick Rycroft/AP

The disruptive passenger also allegedly knocked a flight attendant to the floor, prompting quick action from fellow passengers. Sterling recounts again:

“One good Samaritan, this big guy in business class, jumped up straight away to intervene, and then these two other guys later got up and tackled him to the ground.”

The collective efforts of these passengers helped subdue the man until he could be restrained by two air marshals.

The Aftermath

On landing back in Perth, the man was arrested and taken to a local hospital for assessment. Virgin Australia’s spokesperson emphasized the airline’s commitment to safety:

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority and we sincerely apologize to guests impacted.”

The disruptive passenger, whose charges are yet to be finalised, is expected to appear before Perth magistrates court sometime in June. Sparking discussions about airline security measures and the challenges faced by crew and passengers alike in managing such unpredictable situations, the incident could turn out to have more serious consequences than many of its flippant headlines suggest.

Image: Perth Airport

A stark reminder of the unpredictability of air travel and the need for effective protocols to handle disruptive behaviour, the ongoing stream of seemingly dangerous and unforeseen air travel events — SIA turbulence, we’re looking at you — is likely to be putting unwanted pressure on those at the top of the industry to clean up their act.

Passengers like Sterling, who was on his way to Melbourne for a university graduation, experienced firsthand the fear and uncertainty that these events can bring on. Would this put you off travelling again? Or would you take it all in your stride as you brim with naked ambition?