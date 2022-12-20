Mark Wahlberg Spotted Wearing The Most Complicated Patek Philippe Watch Ever Made

It’s well-known by now that Mark Wahlberg is one of Patek Philippe’s biggest customers… But in case you had any doubt, his latest, most outrageous watch purchase should convince you.

The 51-year-old actor, entrepreneur, fitness fanatic and prolific watch collector has a particular passion for Patek: Wahlberg owns literally dozens of pieces from what’s widely considered the most prestigious watch brand on the planet, from iced-out Nautiluses (or is that Nautili?) to nifty Grand Complications.

Needless to say, with the amount of money he’s invested in the brand, he ranks among their most valued clientele – which is probably why he was able to get his hands on his latest piece of wrist candy.

Yesterday, Marky Mark took to Instagram to show off his new Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime (ref. 6300G-010): the most complicated (and one of the most expensive) watches Patek makes. The fact he was rocking in while in gym clothes and rocking an unkempt beard is arguably even more of a flex.

The Grandmaster Chime ref. 6300 is the most complicated watch Patek currently makes, with 20 complications including 5 chiming modes, a second time zone with a day/night indicator and an instantaneous perpetual calendar. Two of its complications are actually patented world firsts: an acoustic alarm that strikes the preselected time, and a date repeater that can sound the date on demand.

RELATED: Queue Jumper! Mark Wahlberg Rocks Patek Philippe Everyone Wants

It’s also a bloody expensive piece. Wahlberg’s model, which is made from white gold, would set you back a hefty US$3.6 million at retail – if you’re one of the select few mortals who Patek could or would ever offer you the chance to purchase at retail, that is. Otherwise, you could expect to pay upwards of US$9 million on the aftermarket. Ooft.

Indeed, aGrandmaster Chime ref. 6300 (the only stainless steel one in existence, to be specific) holds the title of the most expensive watch of all time, having sold at a charity auction for a whopping US$31 million back in 2019. Check out our guide to some of the other most expensive watches of all time below.

Read Next