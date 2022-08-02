Max Verstappen Continues His Winning Streak With One-Off TAG Heuer Watch

We’re only halfway through the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship and it already looks like Max Verstappen’s got it in the bag… And it seems he’s bagged a ‘piece unique’ TAG Heuer watch to celebrate.

Max Verstappen, the 24-year-old Dutchman (and reigning World Champion after winning his first title last year with Red Bull), has all but mathematically secured his second title, with his main title rival Charles Leclerc an almost insurmountable 80 points behind him after Verstappen’s win at the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.

Naturally, ‘Super Max’ is on a bit of a high – and if he wasn’t already smiling, his new TAG Heuer watch has probably got him grinning, too. TAG Heuer is, of course, one of Red Bull’s main sponsors, and this year they decided to bless Max with his very own one-off watch.

The TAG Heuer Monaco Special Edition ‘Max Verstappen’ (ref. CBL2180.FC6497.MV) is a unique variant of the Monaco Special Edition released earlier this year, which itself is a tribute to the coveted ref. 74033 ‘Dark Lord’ from the 1970s. It’s an evil-looking watch that’s perfect for the bad boy of Formula 1.

Images: Getty / TAG Heuer

Constructed from titanium and featuring a tough black DLC coating; rose gold indexes and hands, and an asphalt-like outer dial, Verstappen’s watch is distinguished from other ‘Dark Lords’ thanks to the number 1 that takes the place of the normal 6 o’clock subdial.

RELATED: The Best Black Watches For Dark & Brooding Men

Since the start of the 2014 season, drivers have had to choose an available starting number before entering their first Grand Prix, and carry this number throughout their F1 career. The exception to this is #1, which the reigning driver’s champion is allowed to use if they want – which is what Verstappen has done this year as the reigning champ, hence its appearance on the watch. What a flex.

It’s highly appropriate that Max picked the TAG Heuer Monaco as the basis for his piece unique. Of course, he lives in the principality (although he’s never won the Monaco Grand Prix, interestingly enough) and it’s a watch that’s intimately associated with motorsport.

He’s clearly a fan of the watch, as he previously used to wear the limited-edition Monaco Titan (ref. CAW218B.FC6496), which is the watch he wore when he lifted his championship-winning trophy in Abu Dhabi last year.