Our 10 Favourite Mexican Beer Brands And Where To Buy Them

Mexican beer has a history that goes back to the late 1800s when Germans brought their beer-making mojo to Mexico.

The best thing about Mexican beer is that there really is a brand for every occasion, whether it’s a crisp, light beer for Summer parties or a darker beer for quieter nights. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of our tried and tested favourites.

Grab a cold one and check out the top Mexican beer brands that are making a splash here at DMARGE.

What we’re looking for

Authentic Mexican Taste: We’re looking for beers that truly reflect the essence of Mexico, offering a taste that feels like a sip of the country itself.

Value for Money: Beers that offer a great balance between quality and price, ensuring that even if they are on the higher end, they deliver an experience worth the cost.

Variety: From light and refreshing to bold and exciting, we want beers that offer a range of flavours for everyone.

Consistent Quality: Beers that never disappoint, delivering great taste every time you take a sip.

Our selection

This selection is a result of some enjoyable yet thorough research, a bit of tasting, and a lot of research with fellow beer lovers. We’ve explored our top brews, getting into their stories, flavours and even popularity. The aim was simple really, make a trustworthy and tasty guide for folks who want to try or already enjoy Mexican beer. So, whether you’re new or an experienced drinker, you’ll find some great options here.

Corona Extra

Corona Extra VERDICT: Classic Mexican beer with a crisp, refreshing taste and a touch of tradition Pros Slightly sweet flavour with no bitter aftertaste

Easy to find

Balanced carbonation Cons Bit pricey

Corona is incredibly popular, not just in Mexico but around the world. What I love about it is its crisp, refreshing taste. It’s got that classic beer punch with a touch of citrus, and when you add a wedge of lime, it takes the experience to a whole new level. It’s the kind of beer that pairs perfectly with a sunny day or when you’re having a relaxed backyard get-together with friends.

This brew has been around since 1925 and has gained global popularity, spreading the essence of Mexico to the world. They offer a light version that promises fewer calories, but personally, I still prefer the classic Corona. As for the price, It used to be one of the cheapest beers but it’s on the pricey side now compared to some others on this list. However, it’s still affordable for most folks who want a taste of Mexican tradition.

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial VERDICT: Affordable luxury with a touch of sweetness, worth the occasional splurge. Pros Well-balanced taste

Authentic Mexican beer experience

Available almost everywhere Cons Slightly higher price compared to some other brands

Not for those who prefer light beers

This beer is made by Grupo Modelo, the same company behind Corona. It’s one of Mexico’s favourite brews, and it’s got some good reasons for that. When you pour it into a glass, it’s all bright and clear, like a sip of Mexican sunshine. It’s not too bitter or too sweet, it’s just right in the taste department. When you take that first sip, you get a little hoppy kick, then it turns a bit sweet, and the aftertaste is pretty nice.

Modelo Especial is super refreshing and pairs up so well with Mexican dishes. The flavours just work together, making it a top pick for taco nights with friends and family. It may come with a slightly higher price tag compared to some other options, but it’s worth every sip. The quality and taste elevate your beer-drinking experience without necessarily stretching your budget too thin.

Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo VERDICT: A robust beer, perfect for those with a more complex palate. Pros Rich and full-bodied taste

Distinct nutty notes add depth

Pairs well with hearty dishes Cons Not the best choice for those new to Mexican brews

Some may find the bitterness overwhelming

Negra Modelo is the third beer I’ve tried from the Grupo Modelo family, and it’s got a rich taste with a touch of nuttiness, which is a unique feature. The first thing you’d notice about it is probably the deep, dark colour that immediately catches your eye, so you know you’re in for something special.

However, it’s important to note that this beer has a noticeable bitterness, which may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Personally, I lean towards the sweeter side of things, but if you enjoy a well-balanced, full-bodied beer with a hint of bitterness, Negra Modelo is worth trying.

Pacifico

Pacifico VERDICT: A zesty lager with a kick, offering a bold twist on Mexican brews Pros Crisp and clean profile

Unique edge

Pairs well with spicy cuisine Cons The frothy head disappears rather quickly

Bitterness might not be for everyone

Slightly overpriced for the quality

Pacifico Clara Cerveza simply known as Pacifico originated in Mazatlán, a coastal city in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The name “Pacifico” reflects the brewery’s coastal location along the Pacific Ocean. This pale lager is known for its light and refreshing smack perfect for warm weather.

Taking in its aroma, I noticed it’s quite mild and it has a smooth taste with a hint of malt. It’s not very pronounced but it’s definitely there. Though it’s not as widely recognized as some other Mexican beers, Pacifico holds its own in terms of flavour and quality. It does pack a bitter kick for a low alcohol percentage of 4.4% so I personally wouldn’t pick this over some others on this list.

Tecate

Tecate VERDICT: A budget-friendly beer that won’t leave a lasting impression but satisfies the basics. Pros Wallet-friendly choice

Smooth and easy to drink without overwhelming flavours Cons Lacks distinct or memorable notes

Not the best choice if you’re looking for beer with character and depth

Born in Baja California, this beer traces its roots back to the sun-soaked beaches of Mexico. For me, Tecate leans towards the lighter side. It has this subtle, watered-down quality that doesn’t quite hit the mark for me. Plus, there’s a hint of bitterness that lingers, leaving me wanting a bit more in the flavour department.

It doesn’t try to be anything special. It’s a straightforward brew with no distinct flavours. It’s not going to amaze your taste buds, but it’s also not trying to. What it is, though, is affordable and simple. So, if you’re after a no-frills, budget-friendly option, Tecate might fit the bill.

Bohemia

Bohemia VERDICT: Great for those who appreciate a straightforward and refreshing beer experience. Pros Crisp and clear taste

Refreshing and easy to enjoy

Affordable choice Cons May not stand out among other beer options

Not the best option for newbies

Bohemia Clasica Pilsner is a straightforward Mexican beer. It’s not fancy, but it doesn’t need to be. With 4.7 percent alcohol, it’s a bit stronger than some other beers but not overpowering. The taste is simple, a bit sweet at first, but not too much. It does have a bitter finish, but it doesn’t quite take over.

While bohemia might not have the same flair as some other brands, It’s quite affordable, and you won’t need to hunt it down. You can easily find it at your local liquor store or order it online without much hassle. It’s a versatile beer that pairs well with different meals, from salads to barbecues. Great taste without breaking the bank!

Dos Equis

Dos Equis VERDICT: Promises a simple and refreshing lager experience that’s worth a try. Pros Simple and approachable flavour.

Won’t break the bank

Works well with different dishes Cons Doesn’t stand out

Availability can be a bit limited

Dos Equis, crafted by Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma Brewery in sunny Monterrey, Mexico, carries the weight of a beer-making legacy dating back to 1890. It may not sport an enduring head or robust flavour, but it embraces simplicity with its light, slightly watered-down character.

It definitely doesn’t rival other brews like Corona but an icy cold bottle will do what it’s meant to do on a hot sunny day on the beach. However, it might not be as readily available in local stores. You can still find it online if you’re craving a taste of Mexican heritage.

Indio

Indio VERDICT: Offers a malty sweetness with herbal hop notes, making it a pleasant choice. Pros Rich caramel malt flavour

Balanced sweetness with subtle bitterness

Moderate alcohol level Cons The sweetness may not be for everyone

Indio is crafted from a blend of caramel malt, barley, and corn, it has an inviting amber colour and a malty aroma and flavour. This gives it a subtle sweetness, making it a refreshing choice with a hint of corn in the mix. The use of herbal hops leaves a floral aftertaste that I could honestly do without.

It isn’t heavy on calories and boasts an average alcohol percentage of 4.1 which is still pretty satisfying. Its emphasis on maltiness over sugary notes sets it apart, making it adaptable for many beer lovers. It’s a decent brew but you there are better options out there for sure.

Cerveza Sol

Cerveza Sol VERDICT: An easy option worth exploring for those seeking a mild, easy-drinking beer. Pros Uncomplicated and approachable taste

Good value for a simple beer option Cons Slight bitterness and sourness might not be for everyone

Not as easily accessible as some other brands

Sol isn’t overly complex but gives off smoky and nutty hints that set it apart. It’s rich but not heavy, providing a comforting and lightly creamy feel without being too sweet. This beer is named “Sol” for a reason—it’s bright and relaxing, without any unpleasant aftertaste. Throw in a wedge of lime and you have yourself a party.

It pours with a modest, foamy head that dissipates rather quickly along with plenty of bubbles. Tastewise, it starts off with a mild bitterness that fades as you drink along with tart notes and a slightly bitter finish. While it’s a decent choice among pilsner brews, I think there are better options.

Victoria

Victoria VERDICT: Dependable brew with a clean and balanced taste. Pros Crisp and pleasant finish

Smooth drinking experience

Pairs well with seafood and meat Cons Availability may vary depending on your location

Originating from Grupo Modelo in Mexico in 1865, Victoria Lager or Vicks (as I like to call it) maintains a clear light amber to copper hue. It produces a foamy head that doesn’t quite stick around. This lager relies on malt and hop extracts, giving you a somewhat balanced flavour profile with a modest, lingering bitterness.

For beer that leans towards the bitter side, it is refreshingly easy to drink, making it a go-to choice for a light beer with moderate carbonation. It might not win any awards but it is a crisp and enjoyable experience with a smooth finish.

FAQs

What is the origin of Mexican beer?

Mexican beer has a rich history dating back to the Spanish colonization of Mexico in the 16th century. The Spanish introduced the art of brewing to Mexico, and over the centuries, Mexican beer has evolved into a vibrant industry with influences from both European and indigenous brewing traditions.

What are the most popular Mexican beer brands?

Some of the most popular Mexican beer brands include Corona, Modelo, Pacifico, and Dos Equis. These brands are widely recognized both in Mexico and internationally.

Why are Mexican beers served with a slice of lime or lemon?

Serving Mexican beers with a slice of lime or lemon is a tradition that elevates the drinking experience. The citrusy notes from the lime or lemon complement the beer’s flavour, providing a refreshing and slightly tart contrast.

What is the strongest Mexican beer?

Modelo Negra is one of the stronger Mexican beers, but it’s not necessarily the absolute strongest. The alcohol by volume (ABV) content of Modelo Negra typically falls in the range of 5.4% to 6%. While it’s stronger than some lighter Mexican lagers, it’s not as high in alcohol content as some specialty or craft beers that can exceed 10% ABV.