Mick Schumacher Given A Bollocking From Haas After Donut Display

Mick Schumacher was given a telling off by Haas’ engineers after doing donuts at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo were not the only ones who potential had their final races in Formula One at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend; Haas’ Mick Schumacher finds himself without a seat for next year, being replaced by German driver Nico Hulkenberg.

But while the other veterans were allowed to celebrate with some signature donuts at the end of the race, Mick Schumacher was a stern talking to by the Haas engineers for doing the same.

After finishing P16, the engineers initially thanked Schumacher – who is the son of seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Michael Schumacher – for his time with the team. They said,

“Thanks a lot, thanks for always pushing, we’ve really enjoyed working with you, and we’ll be racing you again sometime.”

Mick Schumacher and Haas’ Trackside Engineering Director Ayao Komatsu worked together for two F1 seasons. Image: @JunaidSamodien_

Schumacher thanked his team before the engineers again replied, “We all love you here Mick, thanks buddy.”

After this cordial exchange, the young German driver, who may be racing as a reserve driver for Mercedes next year, decided to carve up some engine smoke and perform some donuts in celebration.

However, Haas’ engineers weren’t exactly thrilled to see this. Trackside Engineering Director Ayao Komatsu responded:

“Sorry Mick. Can you stop doing donuts, please? Seriously! I am sorry Mick. But, we just can’t.” Ayao Komatsu

To this Mick – whether apologetically or cheekily (or both!) is up to debate – by saying “It’s alright, Ayao. Love you too.”

Whether Haas were looking to avoid a fine or protect the engine of their car is unknown, but it is a shame to see a two-year partnership come to a slightly bitter end.

Donuts celebrated online

Despite the Haas engineers giving the 23-year-old driver a parental telling off, Mick’s donuts were celebrated by the Haas social media team on Twitter.

“Btw we got some post-race donuts from Mick,” a post from Haas’ official twitter account said.

The next tweet they then posted a photo of Mick Schumacher mid-donut at the end of the race.

Clearly the social media team didn’t get the memo that Mick received a telling for his celebratory performance, or like us, they were simply happy to see him enjoy his last few moments in the Haas car.

Sky Sports pundit and ex-racing driver Martin Brundle believes that the German’s exit from the team was based on his poor performances and retinue.

“They have gone for the security of experience – Mick has crashed too many cars,” Brundle said, “I think the team were fed up of Mick’s entourage and all the pressure that came with that.”

But, Schumacher believes this is not the last we will see of him in F1.

“It didn’t feel like the last race of the season and it didn’t feel like my last race,” he said.

“My mind is pretty much settled on coming back in ’24, if not earlier in ’23.”

Given the driver is only 23, with two years’ experience in the big leagues, he could certainly be a viable option in the near future.