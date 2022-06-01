Moncler’s Futuristic First Fragrance Is A Game-Changer

The following article was produced in partnership with Moncler.

Moncler has always done things a little bit differently.

The French brand, famous around the globe for its luxurious, impeccably crafted skiwear, might be a favourite of the jet-set and fashion-forward, but it’s never forgotten its origins as technical gear for alpine workers and the jacket of choice for the world’s most adventurous mountaineers. It’s got both style and substance.

Perhaps it’s not a surprise, then, that Moncler’s first-ever luxury fragrance is also a rather different proposition. Fresh, exciting and innovative, Moncler Pour Homme is one of the most clever colognes ever made – and a must-have addition to your fragrance rotation.

A woody aromatic fragrance, Moncler Pour Homme was designed to capture the vibrant natural beauty of an alpine forest – very appropriate for a brand born in the Alps.

First, you’re hit with a unique Alpine Green accord, which blends into Clary Sage – energetic and fresh, like you’re blitzing down a black run surrounded by pine trees. Cedarwood, Vetiver and the fragrance’s Mountain Woods accord form an earthy dry-down that is both crisp and warm all at once. There’s also a beautiful, almost cucumber-like element to Moncler Pour Homme that reminds you of a fresh cocktail at apres-ski. Santé.

It’s a mature yet playful fragrance that immediately transports you to a winter wonderland no matter what time of year you happen to be wearing it.

Fresher than powder snow.

Moncler Pour Homme doesn’t just smell good – it looks good, too. Moncler Pour Homme comes in a unique ribbed silver bottle that at once pays homage to the sorts of canteens mountaineers would take on long hikes as well as the iconic quilted construction of a Moncler jacket.

That’s not all. The bottle also boasts an LED screen which you can customise using a dedicated app. The bottle can display scrolling personal notes or fun Alpine animations at the press of a button and can be recharged via a USB-C port.

It’s a considered and innovative design that turns the humble perfume bottle into a piece of dynamic art. It’s a bottle so cool you won’t want to hide it away in your wardrobe or bathroom, you’ll want to put it on display.

The fragrance itself can also be ‘recharged’ (which indeed is how you say ‘refill’ in French anyway) with additional refill bottles, meaning you can get plenty of use out of the cool LED screen.

It also makes a great gift for a man who’s perhaps a bit over your stock-standard fragrance. Imagine their face when they open it up to find their new favourite cologne wishing them ‘Happy Birthday’!

In short, Moncler Pour Homme is something very different. Talk about making a splash… Moncler has come out swinging with a game-changing men’s cologne that’s not only one of the most interesting fragrances on the market but a total sensory experience.

Discover the Alpine adventure that is Moncler Pour Homme here.