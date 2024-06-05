How Elon Musk Got An Amazonian Tribe Hooked On Porn & Social Media

Elon Musk’s Starlink brought the internet to the Marubo tribe, aiding emergencies and education but causing a string of social issues.

You can always count on Elon Musk for a good headline. Even in the aftermath of Tesla being overtaken by a little-known AI behemoth as the world’s largest company and a string of drug dilemmas last year, this new revelation may just take the biscuit for Elon’s strangest “achievement” to date.

A Double-Edged Sword

Nine months ago, the Marubo tribe of the Amazon rainforest enjoyed a massive technological leap forward, thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink service. The introduction of satellite internet was initially seen as a hugely positive development, enabling the tribe to communicate quickly with authorities during emergencies and providing access to hitherto unknown educational resources. However, the newfound connectivity has also exposed the tribe to the darker sides of the internet, leading to a cultural upheaval that many consider to be ruinous…

Tsainama Marubo, a 73-year-old elder, reminisced to reporters about the initial excitement when the internet arrived. “When it arrived, everyone was happy,” he recalls. But this happiness was short-lived as the tribe began to face a swathe of unexpected consequences. Young people, who once spent their time engaged in traditional activities like hunting and fishing, started spending more time online, learning compulsive behaviours that were hitherto alien to their culture, leading to a noticeable decline in traditional skills and a growing generational divide within the community.

Image: Vanity Fair

Dark Side Of Connectivity

The Marubo tribe, once known for their chaste customs and prized public decorum, are now grappling with issues they could never have anticipated. Alfredo Marubo, another elder, expresses his anxiety about the influence of online pornography on the young men in the tribe:

“They’ve been sharing porn videos in group chats, and I’ve already seen more aggressive sexual behaviour…”

In addition to the issues with pornography, increasing social media addiction has also taken its toll. Young tribe members are now arguably more connected to the virtual world than their own families. Parents, like Kâipa Marubo, worry about the impact of violent video games on their children:

“I’m worried that they’re suddenly going to want to mimic them…”

The lack of digital literacy has also left many vulnerable to online scams and interactions with strangers, complicating an already unpleasant situation even further.

Image: NYPost

The Marubo leaders have responded by limiting internet access; two hours each morning, five hours each evening, and all day Sunday. However, significant concerns remain about the long-term impact on their culture. Some Brazilian officials have criticised the rollout, fearing the loss of special customs and traditions. On the flip side, activists like Flora Dutra argue that the tribe “wanted and deserved” access to the internet, dismissing the critics as ethnocentric.

The challenge lies in balancing modern connectivity with the preservation of their rich cultural heritage, a tightrope which the Marubo are not the first and certainly won’t be the last to have to walk…