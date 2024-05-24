I’m Not A Car Guy, But The KIA EV3 Launch Was Electrifying

I’m not a car guy, but the Kia EV3 changed my mind with its bold design, vast interior, and very impressive range.

Ask any of my long-suffering colleagues and they’ll tell you: I’m not typically one to get excited about cars. For as long as I’ve been in media, I’ve left the car talk to our seasoned petrolheads (though, in the age of electrification I guess we shouldn’t call them that anymore…)

That’s why when I found out that our usual auto writer was off the tools this week and I was nominated to attend the online launch of Kia’s latest offering, the long-awaited EV3, I dutifully accepted the task but not without a little chagrin.

However, after spending the next hour fixated by this unassuming new vehicle, it’s safe to say that my lifelong status as a guy who isn’t into cars wasn’t just called into question but came crumbling down in an instant. Here’s why this compact EV SUV could win over even the most indifferent among us…

A Bold New Look

Suffice to say, the Kia EV3 doesn’t look like your average compact SUV. Kia uses an ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy that gives all of their vehicles a wonderfully futuristic edge. In the case of the EV3, that means clean lines and a confident stance that demands your attention.

Image: Kia

Vertical headlamps and the new interpretation of Kia’s iconic ‘Tiger Face’ design, combined with ‘Star Map’ lighting, make the car look both aggressive and sophisticated (which we think is right on for the DMARGE demographic). The similarly contemporary colour options — Aventurine Green and Terracotta — are exclusive to this model and add a unique touch that’s hard to resist.

Space Meets Function

Much as I like the bold new look of the outside, the interior is where the EV3 truly shines. It’s spacious, comfortable, and packed with features that basically make it feel like a living room on wheels. And when I say ‘spacious’, I’m saying that as a lanky 6’6 bloke, so I’ve got a pretty high bar wherever legroom is concerned…

Image: Kia

The centre console includes a sliding table and storage area — perfect for those of us who live on the go. Need to charge your devices or store a small backpack? No problem. The EV3 has got you covered… and it saves you from dumping all your stuff in the passenger seat like some kind of dropkick.

The near-30-inch widescreen display is a techie’s dream. Plus, it’s not just for the driver; the front-seat passenger can also control a heap of entertainment and navigation features. The final touch is the ‘multi-adjustable’ ambient lighting which, alongside the ultra-comfortable seats, makes even the longest trips feel like a breeze.

It’s a big ol’ screen and, yes, it does Netflix. Image: Kia

Say Goodbye To Range Anxiety

Like I said, I’m not much of a car guy but even I know that one of the biggest concerns people (especially blokes…) have about electric vehicles is ‘range anxiety’, but the EV3 pretty much puts those worries to rest. With a best-in-class 600km driving range and fast-charging capability that gets you from 10-80% in just 31 minutes, it’s perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways.

This could be you, road-tripping with your beautiful family, spoilt dog, and steaming Starbucks (other coffee brands are available…) Image: Kia

Coming in two models — the Standard with a 58.3kWh battery and the Long Range with an 81.4kWh battery — both promise a smooth and powerful drive with a 150kW/283Nm electric motor.

Safety First (And A Load Of Tech To Boot)

Cutting-edge tech and top-notch safety go hand in hand here. The EV3 is loaded with advanced driving assistance systems; from Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist to Highway Driving Assist, it’s designed to keep you safe on the road at all times. It’s also their first ever car to boast ‘i-Pedal 3.0’ regenerative braking technology, which allows for one-pedal driving (safer than it sounds…), making it even more efficient and bl**dy good fun to drive.

Love to watch her leave… Image: Kia

And let’s not forget the undeniable cool factor of the Kia AI Assistant and built-in streaming service. Whether you’re listening to your favourite tunes on the Harman Kardon audio system or using the AI assistant to plan your trip, the EV3 makes every drive a hell of a lot easier than trying to balance your phone in your lap while cruising around in the Corolla…

Final Thoughts

I’m not ashamed to admit that I went into the release event with low expectations, wondering if it would feel like an hour of my life I’d never get back. And then, a miracle: the EV3 changed everything.

It’s not just an EV with good range and nice colour options; it’s a stylish, innovative, practically-minded new way of life that’s good for the planet too. For someone who usually couldn’t care less about cars, that’s saying something.

If you’re in the market for a new whip and want something that blends cutting-edge technology with everyday practicality, the Kia EV3 is worth a look. It might just make a car enthusiast out of you, too.