First Look At Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded Movie, ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan, the mastermind behind some of the best films in cinematic history like Inception and The Dark Knight, is back with a new film. Oppenheimer is an upcoming biopic written and directed by Nolan, and the first look was just shared on Instagram.

A fiery poster with the tagline, “The world forever changes” and a silhouette of Oppenheimer, – played by Cillian Murphy, best known for Peaky Blinders, Inception and 28 Days Later – if the first look is anything to go by, Oppenheimer is going to be one hell of a film.

According to Variety, a teaser trailer for Oppenheimer has also been released in cinemas and is playing before screenings of Jordan Peele’s Nope. So far, the Oppenheimer teaser has not been released online but this isn’t unusual for Nolan, as the first teaser trailer for his last film, Tenet was never released online and only played in theatres before Hobbs & Shaw.

The first poster for Oppenheimer. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

If you’re itching to see Oppenheimer, we suggest you go to the cinema to check out the teaser trailer (which features a countdown clock and voiceovers from Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr), and in the meantime, here’s everything else you need to know about the film.

Oppenheimer is set to be released in Australian theatres on the 20th of July 2023.

Oppenheimer Cast & Crew

The cast list for Oppenheimer is seriously impressive. As aforementioned, Murphy is set to star as the titular character, J. Robert Oppenheimer. Emily Blunt, best known for Edge of Tomorrow and The Devil Wears Prada, stars as Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty.

Heavyweight actors Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Scott Grimes, Josh Hartnett and Josh Peck are all set to star in the biopic too.

Again as aforementioned, Nolan – who has written and directed the stellar films The Dark Knight, Inception and Dunkirk – has written and directed Oppenheimer. Ludwig Göransson, who worked with Nolan on Tenet and is best known for composing the music for Black Panther and The Mandalorian, has composed the score for Oppenheimer.

The Plot

As Oppenheimer is a biopic, it is based on a true story. The film will follow the theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer and explore his time as the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project; which is where his contributions led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

