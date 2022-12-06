Oscar Piastri Gets His Licence While Wearing A $500,000 Richard Mille Watch

If it hasn’t already set in that Oscar Piastri will be racing in Formula 1 next year, perhaps the young gun’s expensive new watch will finally put any doubts to rest.

If you’re at all familiar with F1, you’ll know that the 21-year-old Australian racing phenom is joining McLaren next year for his maiden season in the top tier of international motorsports, taking fellow Aussie Daniel Ricciardo’s seat at the legendary team.

We’re not here to talk about all that drama (we’ve covered that extensively here). Instead, we’re here to talk about Piastri’s watch. McLaren shared photos of the Melburnian signing the paperwork for his FIA Super Licence – the qualification you need to race in F1 – wearing a Richard Mille RM 67-02 Automatic Winding Extra Flat ‘Alexander Zverev’ worth over AU$500,000.

Richard Mille, of course, is one of McLaren’s major sponsors, and the ultra-exclusive watchmaker has produced more than a few collaborative models with the F1 team / supercar maker over the years. A nice perk of racing for McLaren is that Piastri gets to wear a ‘Millie’ too. Must be nice.

As the name implies, the RM 67-02 Automatic Winding Extra Flat is a very slim and sporty piece, perfect for athletes – indeed, it’s the lightest automatic watch the brand produces, weighing in at only 32 grams. (For comparison, a stainless steel Rolex Cosmograph Daytona weighs 148 grams.)

The RM 67-02 also serves as the basis for a number of athlete signature models, with each variant featuring a slightly different colour scheme across the exposed movement, crown and strap. As you can see, Piastri’s wearing German tennis player Alexander Zverev’s signature model, which features colours reminiscent of the German flag.

Funnily enough, two other athletes who have their own signature RM 67-02 include F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso. Maybe Piastri will get his own signature model in the future, too…