Panerai Announce Cutting Edge Nautical Novelties At Watches & Wonders

Panerai has announced four latest releases to the Submersible collection at this year’s Watches & Wonders, and as you would expect, it’s set the Luxury Italian watchmakers on an exciting new course.

From supplying nautical supplies such as underwater compasses and wristwatches for the naval divers in the Royal Italian Navy to more modern nautical feats in prestigious racing events throughout Europe and the world, Panerai has long-maintained a deep and rich connection to the world of sailing throughout its history.

Specialty releases such as its celebrated Submersible series have not only put the Panerai on the nautical map but have also established the luxury Maison as an Italian powerhouse within the storied world of haute horologie… and the latest Submersibles to drop at Watches & Wonders are certainly no different.

Submersible GMT Luna Rossa Titanio

Since 2017, Panerai has been the proud sponsor of the America’s Cup, an international yacht race and even, the oldest trophy in international sport. Panerai’s latest Submersible, the GMT Luna Rossa, pays homage to the illustrious tradition and spectacle of the Cup and celebrates the official America’s Cup races that are set to take place in Barcelona later this year.

Image: Panerai

Presented in a sturdy 42mm case, the Luna Rossa GMT Titanio exemplifies the Italian brand’s sailing pedigree with an enviable water resistance of up to 50 bar (~500 meters) and has the rather cool title of being one of the first watches to debut the all-new Super-LumiNova® X2 coat, offering watches of this sort more than 10% more luminosity compared to its predecessor. If I was out navigating the high seas, I’d struggle to find a watch more suitable for the job.

This is all powered by the automatic P.900/GMT movement, a calibre renowned for its superior reliability with an incredible 3-day power reserve.

Submersible Quaranta Quattro Luna Rossa Ti-Ceramitech

Image: Panerai

Panerai has released another powerhouse in the Submersible selection, the Quaranta Quattro Luna Rossa Ti-Ceramitech. Given its name due to its formidable 44m diameter, the Quaranta Quattro is a high-performance instrument at the cutting edge of technology.

It took the Italian brand seven years of meticulous R&D to finally file the patent for what they have called Ti-Ceramitech; it’s a titanium alloy that Panerai has transformed into an ultra-dense ceramic layer through Electrolytic Plasma Oxidation.

Image: Panerai

The technique produces an incredibly durable and hard new material that is 44% lighter than steel yet ten times tougher than traditional ceramic. The naturally occurring blue hue that’s set across the dial is the fortuitous result of the process but is certainly emblematic of a watchmaker that sets the standard for nautical novelties.

Available in two configurations, the PAM01466 and PAM0154, the Quaranta Quattro is driven by the same 3-day reserve P.900/GMT movement found in the GMT model.

Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition

Image: Panerai

Image: Panerai

The Panerai Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition (try saying that 10 times fast) is undeniably one of Panerai’s most impressive Submersibles to date. Presented in a mammoth 45mm diameter case, the PAM01405 Experience Edition is the first of Panerai’s Submersibles to feature the tourbillon complication.

It took three years for the Italian Maison’s R&D department to finalise the hand-wound P.2015/T mechanical calibre, but the result is outstanding. Each tourbillon and cage takes around eight laborious hours to manually assemble, but with a 4-day power reserve and a 24-hour GMT function, it’s certainly time well spent giving the wearer the utmost confidence through unforgiving conditions.