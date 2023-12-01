Experience Patek Philippe’s Passion For Workmanship In Melbourne This Weekend

With over 100 exceptional Patek Philippe pieces on display at The Ritz boutique in Carlton, Melbourne, this weekend’s Passion for Workmanship exhibition is a watch lover’s dream.

Since 1845, Patek Philippe has been a name synonymous with tradition, luxury and exclusivity, within the rich and complex world of haute horlogerie.

From the celebrated Patek Philippe Nautilus, the watchmaker’s first luxury sports watch and one of the first watches worldwide to feature a distinctive porthole-inspired design with a now iconic octagonal bezel; to the Aquanaut, first introduced in 1997 for a contemporary iteration of an already ground-breaking design, Patek Philippe has become renowned the world over for exceptional craftsmanship and a detail-oriented approach to luxury watchmaking.

Image: Kennedy / Patek Philippe

This weekend, Victoria’s watch connoisseurs will have the opportunity to peak behind the curtain of one of the world’s most exclusive brands, exploring the history of this Swiss luxury watchmaker and some of its most distinguished pieces at Kennedy’s flagship store in Melbourne.

Guests are invited to book their tickets, free of charge, and step into one of the world’s most revered watch brands, known for blending tradition with constant innovation, and gain a profound appreciation for the meticulous craft and workmanship that can be found in each one of Patek Philippe’s limited edition watches.

“Patek Philippe is an immutable symbol of luxury, craftsmanship, and enduring elegance in the world of haute horologerie,” James Kennedy, Kennedy Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said. “It is an honour to collaborate with Patek Philippe to bring the Passion for Workmanship exhibition to Australia and house their world-class timepieces in our boutiques.”

Image: Kennedy / Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe’s 2023 releases will be on full display alongside a Main Collection that will include Gondolo, Calatrva, Aquanaut, Twenty~4, Golden Ellipse and Nautilus timepieces.

The exhibition is held at the Kennedy store at The Ritz Carlton, Melbourne and will run from 1 December to 3 December 2023 between 10am-4pm.