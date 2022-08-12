Paul Green Yet Another Sad Statistic Of Australia’s Mental Health Struggles

NRL legend Paul Green sadly passed away yesterday. And it’s now been confirmed that the premiership-winning North Queensland Cowboys coach took his own life. He was only 49.

Paul Green had an incredible career as a professional rugby league player; he even won the Rothmans Medal (now called the Dally M Medal) in 1995 while playing for the Sharks. Over his active years, Green played for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and Brisbane Broncos.

Green then began his coaching career after retiring from playing in 2005. Most recently, Green was appointed as head coach of Queensland for the 2021 State of Origin series – which Queensland ultimately won.

According to the Courier Mail, Green’s family and close friends were not aware that Green was struggling and his suicide came as an unpleasant surprise. QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher said, “I am totally shocked and very emotional. I just can’t believe it.”

7 News has reported that Green spent Wednesday, the day before his death, celebrating his son, Jed’s birthday.

Green, with Maroons player Daly Cherry-Evans, celebrating QLD’s 2021 State of Origin victory. Image Credit: Getty Images

If anything can be learned from Green’s passing, it’s that Australians should strive to check in with each other more; even if things seem to be going well for someone.

Lifeline, Australia’s largest suicide prevention service provider’s website states that “​​8.6 Australians die every day by suicide” and “75% of those who take their own life are male”. These extremely grim statistics prove that better mental health education is needed across the country to prevent future suicides.

However, Lifeline does provide a comprehensive list of things to look out for in a loved one and recommends regularly checking in with friends and family – even if they’re not showing any outward signs of struggle – because even though it “might seem like a difficult conversation to have, it could be a life-saving one”.

DMARGE couldn’t agree more. So please take some time today to check in with your loved ones; even if it’s just a simple text asking ‘how are you?’ And if you’re struggling yourself, please contact Lifeline, Beyond Blue, Suicide Call Back Service, MensLine Australia or see your GP for help.