Qantas First Class Snubbed By Airline Critics, But Iconic Australian Carrier Has An Ace Up Its Sleeve

Australia’s most beloved airline, Qantas, may have been snubbed from a list of the Best First Class Airlines, but plans for the coming year could see them reinstated in the premium travel top spot.

Following hot on the heels of news that Qantas is slashing business class fares for domestic journeys, the carrier has been snubbed from a list of the World’s Best First Class Airlines, curated by one of the internet’s most respected aviation critics: Ben Schlappig, founder of One Mile At A Time.

Schlappig has garnered quite a reputation over his sixteen years in the business, reviewing pretty much every airline, cabin class, lounge, credit card, and frequent flyer program under the sun. What makes him so trustworthy amongst aviation journos? He pays for all his flights himself, free from any financial relationship with the airlines he reviews.

Image: SBS

However, this hard-earned integrity only serves to make this blow sting a little more intensely for Aussies with a fondness for their national airline. Sharing details of his first-hand experiences on what he considers to be the ten best first-class cabins — along with swathes of original images and insight — Schlappig’s final ranking can be summarised as follows…

The World’s Best First Class Airlines

At the top of the list is Emirates’ first class on the Boeing 777-300ER, featuring fully enclosed suites with floor-to-ceiling privacy, spacious seating, a huge TV screen, and a bed with customisable lighting and temperature. The airline also offers free-flowing Dom Perignon and a dine-on-demand menu with unlimited caviar.

RELATED: ‘First Class Only’ Airline Raises Record Funding… But Totally Misses The Point Of Premium Travel

Japan Airlines’ first class on the Airbus A350-1000 ranks second, with a massive suite that includes a couch, an ottoman, and a 43″ 4K television. The service is apparently impeccable while the food and drinks are exquisite. Air France’s first class on the Boeing 777-300ER is third, known for its elegant cabin, exceptional food, flawless service, and comfortable bedding.

When you look at the size of Emirates’ first class seats, you can see why they flew to the top of the list. Image: Emirates

Singapore Airlines’ Suites on the Airbus A380 offer both a seat and a separate bed, with the option to create a double suite for those travelling with a companion. Schlappig calls the soft product “outstanding”, with excellent catering and champagne selection.

Etihad Airways’ first class on the Airbus A380, All Nippon Airways’ first class on the Boeing 777-300ER, Cathay Pacific’s first class on the Boeing 777-300ER, Garuda Indonesia’s first class on the Boeing 777-300ER, SWISS’ first class on the Boeing 777-300ER, Korean Air’s first class on the Boeing 747-8, Lufthansa’s first class on the Boeing 747-8, and Oman Air’s first class on the Boeing 787-9 complete the list.

Qantas Project Sunrise

While Schlappig mentions at the very end of his piece that were he to extend the list to include three more carriers Qantas would definitely be among them, any Aussie worth their salty won’t be content with 12th place. Lucky for us, Qantas has big plans in store that we think could see them launched back up the list. It all hinges on the long-awaited Project Sunrise.

In 2017, Qantas announced the project which aimed for direct flights from Australia’s east coast to Europe and New York. The Airbus A350-1000 was selected for the challenge and after 12 were ordered in May 2022, we’re now only 18 months away from non-stop Sydney to New York flights that could reduce travel time by up to 4 hours and, we hope, offer an unparalleled flying experience.

The latter promise could hinge on the standard of its pointy-end cabins but, judging by the materials Qantas have shared so far and the industry response, we seem to be in sade hands in that regard. The new A350s boast six enclosed First Suites, offering 50% more space than the A380. Each suite comes equipped with a lie-flat bed, a separate reclining armchair, and a large, flexible work and dining area for one or two passengers.

The suites also boast a full-length wardrobe, multiple personal storage spaces, and high-tech amenities like USB-A and C, AC and wireless charging outlets, a touchscreen suite controller, and a 32” entertainment touchscreen with Bluetooth audio connectivity. The suite’s 57” high walls and sliding door ensure total privacy, while customizable LED lighting and an adjustable bed backrest enhance comfort.

Suffice to say, if these first suites are even half as good as they look, they’ll be able to give Emirates and Japan Airlines a good run for their money. If you then factor in the genuinely pioneering nature of the non-stop, ultra-long-haul flights on top of that, this really could be both a world first and a world beater…