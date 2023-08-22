Qantas Unveil Lie-Flat Business Class Beds On Bali Routes As Virgin Rivalry Heats Up

Written by Finlay Mead

In a move that will thrill some of our deeper-pocketed Aussie readers, Qantas has announced a significant upgrade for its Sydney-Bali routes.

Taking off your trousers in traffic and posing naked with sacred trees are all pretty standard fare for the average Bali tourist, making a trip out to the infamous Indonesian isalnd a pretty tiring affair. That’s whty many will be overjoyed to hear that starting in late October 2023, Qantas is replacing its Boeing 737 with the more sophisticated Airbus A330, promising travellers an enhanced, sleep-ready business class experience.

As reported by our good friends over at Executive Traveller, the shift to the Airbus A330 is anticipated to be a game-changer on this popular route, offering passengers a host of amenities and unparalleled comfort. The exact date of the transformation remains undisclosed, but the change is poised to leave a lasting impression on travellers for a number of reasons…

📧 Like This Story? Sign Up For Our Newsletter 📧

Key among the improvements is the A330’s state-of-the-art business class experience. Unlike previous domestic recliners found on the Boeing 737, the A330 boasts international-grade Business Suites, providing passengers with direct aisle access and significantly increased personal space. They’re also equipped with a range of creature comforts, including AC/USB power outlets and convenient storage spaces.

WATCH: If you like this, you’ll love Cathay Pacific’s new business class overhaul.

However, the highlight of the upgrade is the introduction of fully lie-flat beds for passengers embarking on the overnight leg of the Bali-Sydney flight. With nearly triple the number of business class berths compared to the 737, the upgrade not only has the potential to lower airfares but could also unlock more ‘reward seats’ available for booking using Qantas Points, which currently cost 114,000 points for business class return and 40,600 points for economy return.

This strategic move by Qantas is likely to position the airline ahead of its competitor, Virgin Australia, which exclusively operates Boeing 737s. While Qantas aims to capture the luxury-seeking travellers, a recent assessment of airfares for mid-November reveals that Virgin’s Sydney-Bali business class return tickets are priced around $3,000 AUD.

These new suites rival some of the biggest international jets. Image: Qantas

In contrast, Qantas tickets begin at $4,000 AUD, implying that Virgin may be able to win some points with a value-oriented proposition, which has always proved especially appealing to families. You do get a little more for your money, however: Qantas has taken connectivity to new heights by providing complimentary international WiFi during segments of the Sydney-Bali flight that traverse Australia, courtesy of the Sky Muster satellite which powers Qantas’ WiFi.

As Qantas unveils its high-flying makeover, bidding adieu to Boeing and embracing the Airbus A330, it seems they’re not just upgrading flights but trying to elevate the art of travel itself… just enough to leave Virgin languishing in their slipstream. So, whether you’re shedding your trousers or sacred-tree inhibitions, the new journey promises a touch of class that even the wildest Bali adventures can’t besmirch.

📧 Like This Story? Sign Up For Our Newsletter 📧