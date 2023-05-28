Ricky Bobby’s $13 Million Mansion From ‘Talladega Nights’ Is Up For Sale

Written by Jamie Weiss

Ever thought that the trashtastic, over-the-top McMansion that Ricky Bobby owned in Talladega Nights was actually kind of cool? Well then, good news! It’s currently up for sale… For a pretty hefty sum.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Will Farrell’s hilarious yet affectionate NASCAR comedy, perfectly encapsulates the ‘cashed-up redneck’ attitude of the sport’s drivers, particularly back in the 90s and early 00s.

Few things better epitomise that vibe better than Ricky Bobby’s house: a giant, tasteless lakeside mansion that’s exactly the sort of place you’d imagine a rich stock car driver who loves fast food and Jesus lounging about in.

It’s a place so tasteless that you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was just a movie set – but no, it actually exists, and it’s currently up for sale.

WATCH the famous “dear Baby Jesus” dinner scene, shot in the mansion, from Talladega Nights below.

The property – 17240 Connor Quay Ct in Cornelius, North Carolina (which might be one of the most American street addresses ever, which makes it even better) – is an acre-and-a-half property with a sprawling three-story mansion on the shores of Lake Norman just outside of Charlotte.

The house itself is excessively American, too. Three stories tall and featuring 12,000 square feet of floor space, it boasts house boasts 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and two boat docks. So far, so opulent. But it gets better.

Not only does it have four garages right at the front of the property, but it also has a mammoth circular driveway – no wonder Will Ferrell chose this place to be Ricky Bobby’s palace.

“I miss the Hummer.”

Head inside and you’ll find one of the most garish properties you’ve ever seen. Almost every room has a chandelier, and the decor is so chintzy and over-the-top that it beggars belief.

Speaking of belief, the previous owners, like Ricky Bobby, clearly loved little Baby Jesus, so the house even features its own private chapel, complete with fake stained glass, a pulpit and pews. It’s not quite the same as saying grace over a delicious meal of Domino’s, KFC and the always-delicious Taco Bell… But it’ll do.

Other over-the-top features include a private bar (filled with Fireball, of course); a campfire pit on the property’s beachfront; a carved, wooden four-poster bed in the master bedroom; a light-up infinity pool and a giant 8-foot heraldic crest at the front of the house. It’s so new money.

“Are you in the spa? Don’t go pressin’ all those buttons.”

The price? $8,400,000 USD (~$12.8 million AUD), which some might say has been hit with a bit of a ‘Ricky Bobby tax’. Still, if you want to like your very own Talladega Nights fantasy, you’ve got to be in it to win it – and remember, if you’re not first, you’re last.