10 Best Root Beer Brands You Can Buy Now & Why They’re Our Favourites

Nothing beats a cold root beer on a hot day — here’s our list of the best brands out there.

Root beer is almost as American as Apple Pie and boasts a place in the hearts and minds of the nation that few other soft drinks can claim. However, with that kind of status comes a plethora of brands flooding the market, each trying to sell you their very slightly different version of that same, classic product.

As such, it can be hard to know whose product lives up to the marketing hype, where you should be spending your money and — most importantly — whether it will hit the spot on a sunny afternoon.

That’s why we’ve assembled this hands-on guide through our favourite root beer bands — alternatively known as ‘Giner Beer’ to our non-American readers — so that you know what to get, where to get it, and how to get it at the best possible price point.

What we’re looking for

Our aim is to offer insights that will elevate your sipping experience. Here’s what we’re on the look for:

Flavour Profile : Root beer should tantalize your taste buds with a nice blend of flavours. We’re looking at brands that strike the perfect balance between sweetness, herbal complexity, and spice.

: Root beer should tantalize your taste buds with a nice blend of flavours. We’re looking at brands that strike the perfect balance between sweetness, herbal complexity, and spice. Price : We look at whether the brand justifies its price tag by assessing the overall experience it offers, from flavour to packaging. This ensures that you can make informed choices based not only on taste but also on whether the root beer works for your pocket.

: We look at whether the brand justifies its price tag by assessing the overall experience it offers, from flavour to packaging. This ensures that you can make informed choices based not only on taste but also on whether the root beer works for your pocket. Sweetness : Great root beer knows the sweet spot. We evaluate sweetness levels to ensure they complement your overall experience without overwhelming. It’s about achieving that perfect balance.

: Great root beer knows the sweet spot. We evaluate sweetness levels to ensure they complement your overall experience without overwhelming. It’s about achieving that perfect balance. Root Beer Type: Traditional or craft, both have their charm. We explore both categories to bring you a diverse range of root beers. Traditional options may evoke some nostalgia, while craft creations offer other twists.

Our Selection

We sought out brands that could truly capture the essence of root beer and offer something special to our readers. From iconic names that have graced root beer floats for generations to smaller-batch craft creations, our selection has a nice range of options to cater to every root beer lover’s palate.

We’ve considered factors like taste, uniqueness, and the overall experience each brand brings to the table. So, without further ado, let’s dive into our handpicked selection and explore some of the best root beer out there.

A&W Root Beer

A&W Root Beer VERDICT: Delivers a nice, well-balanced root beer experience at an affordable price, making it a great choice for all occasions. Pros The blend of vanilla and spices creates a satisfying taste

It’s enjoyable whether consumed on its own or as a base for root beer floats

It is affordable and offers great value for its quality

Available in most stores Cons If you’re looking for a more artisanal or one-of-a-kind root beer experience, A&W might not be your top pick.

This iconic root beer has been delighting taste buds since the early 1900s. It is a familiar and sweet blend of vanilla and spices, getting that perfect balance between sugary and spiced. Whether I’m sipping it straight from the can, pouring it over ice, or turning it into a delightful root beer float, it always hits the spot. And that frothy, creamy head that forms when I pour it into a glass? It’s like the icing on the cake.

In terms of affordability, A&W Root Beer doesn’t disappoint. It’s a budget-friendly choice, allowing you to enjoy its deliciousness without burning a hole in your pocket. Plus, you can find it in practically every store, making it a convenient go-to whenever you crave that classic root beer taste.

Barq’s Root Beer

Barq’s Root Beer VERDICT: Barq’s delivers a bold and distinctive taste, making it a standout choice. Pros Unique and daring taste

Enticing foamy crown

Affordable and easy to find Cons May not be the best choice for those who prefer milder root beer

Barq’s is not your average root beer. When I take that first sip, it’s like a flavour explosion. It’s got a spicy kick that really stands out. It’s not afraid to go heavy on the spices, and that’s something I really like about it. Plus, when you pour it into a glass, it foams up like a little root beer volcano, which is pretty cool.

Price-wise, Barq’s Root Beer is budget-friendly and conveniently available at most stores. It is worth noting that if you prefer sweeter and milder root beers, Barq’s might come on a bit strong for your taste. But, if you’re up for an exciting and tasty experience, it’s definitely worth a try!

Dad’s Root Beer

Dad’s Root Beer VERDICT: Dad’s Root Beer is a classic and comforting sip of nostalgia that’s budget-friendly and readily available. Pros Boasts a recipe that’s been perfected over nearly a century, delivering a taste deeply rooted in tradition.

Budget-friendly option

Readily available Cons Might sometimes taste a bit different than expected

This one’s a beloved favourite that takes me on a delightful journey back to the roots of traditional root beer flavours. Established back in 1937, Dad’s Root Beer has had decades to perfect its recipe. The delicious blend of wintergreen, sassafras, and vanilla perfectly balances sweet and spicy notes. It’s like a comforting trip down memory lane, reminding me of the root beer floats I savoured during my carefree summer days.

I do have to point out that I’ve noticed some inconsistencies in the flavour and sweetness levels, but honestly, it’s not a deal-breaker for me. From my perspective, it still offers a budget-friendly and nostalgia-inducing root beer experience with its classic flavours and creamy foam.

Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer VERDICT: Brings a unique twist to the classic root beer, and it’s a decent option in its own right. Pros Smooth vanilla flavour

Great option for floats

Affordable to most

An accessible choice Cons Leans towards the sweeter side

Too much can cause bloating

Mug Root Beer used to be just one of the many soda options I passed by without a second thought which is crazy when I think about it. But on a blazing hot day, I decided to give it a shot. It definitely tasted like root beer, but there was more to it. It had a creamy and slightly spicy flavour, and I could pick up hints of vanilla and wintergreen.

But here’s the thing, it was a bit too sweet. Not crazy sugary, but on the sweeter side, which is probably not for everyone. Mug root beer is easy on the wallet and easy to find. It’s affordable and you can get it at many places. It’s a simple and hassle-free drink that pairs well with almost any meal. It’s budget-friendly and convenient, which is great, but it could improve the balance between sweet and spicy. It’s decent but has room to get better.

IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer VERDICT: Offers a balanced, welcoming taste that appeals to both root beer enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Pros Traditional root beer taste

Glass bottle adds a touch of nostalgia

No weird aftertaste thanks to the use of pure cane sugar

Widely Available Cons Not the best option for sweet tooths

This is a classic drink that’s been around since 1919, and it’s one I’ve come to enjoy. It comes in a glass bottle, and they also offer a diet version without calories or caffeine. What sets it apart is the use of pure cane sugar, which eliminates that syrupy aftertaste found in some other brands that use high-fructose corn syrup.

IBC Root Beer has a flavour that feels familiar making it a fantastic pick for folks trying root beer for the first time. The soda comes in a cool glass bottle, and you can easily find it in most stores, making it a simple and accessible option. While it might not be the sweetest root beer around, it offers a balanced taste without any crazy surprises.

Bulldog Root Beer

Bulldog Root Beer VERDICT: It is a creamy, butterscotch-infused delight worth trying Pros Rich and creamy flavour

Smooth mouthfeel

Quality Ingredients

Easy to buy Cons Not an impressive choice for those seeking root beer with a bite

Bulldog takes a different route by using natural components like cane sugar and honey to sweeten the brew, steering clear of processed corn syrup. This elevates the root beer flavour, giving it a rich and creamy quality. It’s so creamy that it almost reminds me of cream soda, and the carbonation, while present, doesn’t overshadow the taste and experience.

It’s got a mild butterscotch aftertaste and a noticeable vanilla flavour so if you’re all about bold and zesty root beer, you might want to explore other options. The price is also reasonable, making it a wallet-friendly option.

Henry Weinhard’s Root Beer

Henry Weinhard’s Root Beer VERDICT: A rich and well-crafted root beer experience. Pros Crafted using quality ingredients.

Rich and robust flavour profile.

Offers a traditional taste with a bite Cons Limited availability in some regions

A bit on the pricey side

Craft root beers like Henry Weinhard’s are known for their dedication to using premium ingredients and traditional brewing methods, ensuring a taste that’s both nostalgic and distinct. When you first open the bottle, you’re greeted with that classic root beer smell. The taste is a good balance of bitterness and sweetness, with a subtle hint of honey. The carbonation doesn’t overwhelm the taste, allowing the flavour to shine.

The hints of bitterness might be offputting for some but it still retains a pleasant level of sweetness. It might not be the most exceptional root beer, but it offers a solid, familiar taste that’s always enjoyable.

Virgils Root Beer

Virgils Root Beer VERDICT: Virgils delivers a premium, natural taste that’s well worth the price. Pros Rich taste with no nasty aftertaste

Vegan, gluten-free, and kosher certified

Smooth and refreshing taste

Variety of flavours are available Cons Pricey compared to mainstream root beers

Limited availability

Virgils is another craft root beer brand that balances its flavours just right. You can taste the quality in every sip, from the first fizz to the aftertaste. What truly sets Virgil’s apart, though, is its clean finish. Unlike some root beers that leave a syrupy feel, Virgil’s goes down quite smoothly.

Virgil’s Root Beer comes in a variety of flavours and variants including zero sugar and flavours like vanilla cream, black cherry, cola, orange cream, and lemon-lime. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. It doesn’t matter if you’re sipping it from the bottle, making the occasional root beer float or enjoying it with your favourite meal, it’s always a great choice.

Boylan Bottling Co. Root Beer

Boylan Bottling Co. Root Beer VERDICT: A no-nonsense, classic root beer that delivers a robust and authentic taste. Pros No bitter aftertaste

Simple and retro label design

Kosher Certified

Authentic root beer flavour with subtle creamy note Cons Not for those who prefer sweet sodas

Can be pricey

Boylan Root Beer is a classic that’s been around since 1891. Its standout feature is its robust sassafras flavour, which combines various spices like cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla and wintergreen oil. It might sound like a complex blend, but it comes together beautifully to deliver that genuine, traditional root beer taste.

Boylan prioritizes taste over flashy packaging, which I appreciate. The label is simple and retro, nothing flashy. Plus, it’s kosher, making it an excellent option for those with specific dietary preferences. The focus on taste and tradition makes it a top choice for those who prefer a premium, full-bodied experience.

Jones Soda Root Beer

Jones Soda Root Beer VERDICT: It is a decent root beer experience with a touch of vanilla sweetness but falls short of being exceptional. Pros Offers a range of unique flavours

Uses pure cane sugar

Affordable option for those seeking a traditional taste Cons Lacks uniqueness compared to other brands

An aftertaste that may not appeal to everyone

Jones Soda Root Beer is a decent pick when it comes to enjoying a classic root beer taste. It doesn’t go above and beyond, but it gets the job done. I noticed subtle hints of vanilla in the flavour, which added a nice touch of sweetness.

One thing that stood out, though, was the aftertaste. It lingered a bit longer than I’d prefer, which wasn’t my favourite part. While it’s a good choice for root beer lovers, it doesn’t quite outshine some of the other brands I’ve tried. Nonetheless, it’s a reliable option when you’re craving that traditional root beer goodness.

