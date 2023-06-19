Ryanair Passenger Falls From Jet Bridge In Desperate Bid To Catch Missed Flight

Written by Finlay Mead

Ryanair is already an airline associated with bizarre headlines, but this one takes things to new heights of desperation and humiliation: in an incident at Malaga Airport, Spain, a late passenger hoping to board an already-departed flight leapt from the jet bridge in an effort to reach the aircraft – much to the dismay of ground crew…

Flying can be full of unexpected humiliations. From a man urinating all over business class to a disgusting sock-stuffed seat, from a woman being publicly weighed in the airport to a hostess being beaten with an in-flight phone, the possibilities are endless. This weekend, however, a Ryanair passenger travelling from Malaga may have made a pretty strong entry for the most humiliating travel moment in recent memory.

In a desperate display, a tardy passenger, determined to board his flight despite arriving at the gate shortly after the vehicle had departed, resorted to an audacious leap from the jet bridge, much to the annoyance of those on hand. Luckily for us, however, the incident was captured on video to be enjoyed evermore…

During an extended altercation with ground crew, the passenger found himself precariously balanced on the edge of the disconnected jet bridge, ultimately losing his footing and plummeting a short but punishing to the concrete below. The man, who had already caused a significant delay to the plane’s departure, was heard demanding a ladder before impatience got the better of him…

WATCH: The late-runner in action. Maximum points for effort, but none for execution…

The man was quickly tended to by airport staff who, despite the irritation caused, seemed to care sincerely for the man’s health and well-being. Rushing to his aid, the man was seen sitting up and eventually standing almost immediately after his fall, miraculously having avoided any serious injuries. According to a spokesperson from AENA (the Spanish airport operator), police quickly took charge…

Though technically it remains uncertain whether the man was ultimately allowed to board the flight, this writer hopes that he was denied access by way of a much-needed lesson. Either way, local police reported that the man had violated air safety regulations and subsequently faced fines imposed by the Spanish civil aviation authority.

The incident caused a significant delay in the departure of Ryanair flight FR 4460, which was scheduled to fly from Malaga to Fes Saiss Airport, Morocco at 12:05 local time. According to FlightRadar, however, the Boeing 737 departed an hour later than planned. The airline currently operates five weekly flights between the two destinations, with a flight duration of only forty minutes, making the hour delay a comparably enormous setback.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time this has happened on a Ryanair flight… Image: AsiaOne

Believe it or not, this incident isn’t an isolated occurrence: in August 2016, a Bolivian citizen was seen rushing onto the tarmac in Madrid, attempting to catch yet another Ryanair flight. Carrying two bags, he jumped off the jet bridge before sprinting along the edge of the runway to reach the aircraft. Shockingly, he managed to board the plane and complete his journey to Gran Canaria. On arrival, however, he was swiftly intercepted by police…

Similarly, an irate passenger who had missed his scheduled flight was arrested at Melbourne Airport in 2018 after he was caught bounding up the retractable stairs, attempting to force open the main door of the plane.

As entertaining as all this may be for us spectators, it serves as a cautionary tale for all aspiring jet-setters: patience may be a virtue, but punctuality trumps it every day of the week.