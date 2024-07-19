Singapore Airlines Business Class Review: Pioneering Pointy End Pleasure

Singapore Airlines’ new business class emulates refined sophistication. From ergonomic flatbed seats to improved privacy measures, the in-flight experience remains unrivalled by leading airlines.

Singapore Airlines Business Class Flying Singapore Airlines business class is a privilege, ’nuff said. Pros Unparalleled service from cabin crew

‘Book The Cook’ is a game-changer

New seats are world-beating Cons Outdated seats on old fleet

Business class is booming as first class becomes a thing of the past, so it’s more important than ever to know what you’re getting before you book. While Singapore Airlines’ rep may have taken a knock after the horrendous turbulence incident last month, their business class is one of the best out there.

If you’ve flown Singapore Airlines Business Class, you’re aware of the exclusive comforts their flight experience offers. With oversized if outdated seats, flawless customer service and 5-star “Book the Cook” dining options, flying SQ is a privilege for business and first-class travellers alike.

While the traditional business class is offered amongst their original fleet, the “new” class can be found on the 777-300ER, A500 and new A380’s. Anyone who has experienced the former may agree… We’re due for an upgrade.

For comfort optimisation and tips on improving your overall flight experience, explore our Singapore Airlines Business Class review before you book.

New Business Class Layout

The atmosphere is soft, comforting and unique, accentuating refined luxury

For the sake of confusion, we’ll be focusing solely on the flight plan for SQ’s Boeing model 777-300ER. Expect to see a rise in use for these medium-haul planes since SQ decided to not re-sign their Airbus 380 lease this upcoming year. You’ll find airlines beginning to follow suit because of the difficulty in reaching full occupancy with these 600 person planes.

Anyway, as you board this single level plane you’ll notice 4 First Class suites and the first section of Business class. Business class is divided at rows 14 and 15 by restrooms, galley and economy boarding. Bassinet seats are at all 4 seats in row 15.

The entire Business class is set up in 1-2-1 rows, meaning your A and K seats have windows (besides in rows 19 & 21, but we’ll get to that later). The atmosphere is soft, comforting and unique, accentuating refined luxury.

Seating Style For Personal Comfort

1-2-1 seat arrangement used by Singapore Airlines welcomes every type of airline traveller

The 1-2-1 seat arrangement used by Singapore Airlines welcomes every type of airline traveller. For those solo travellers who prefer adequate privacy and minimal talking, opt for a window seat.

Travelling as a duet? The D and F seats make conversation seamless while providing enough space for personal comfort. When you’re ready for downtime, a simple recline into your wingback headrest provides more than enough privacy.

You’ll notice in our Cathay Pacific Business Class guide, the A & K seats are angled toward the window for added privacy. SQ’s window seats face straight ahead, while not a game changer, there’s more exposure to the cabin when flying in these A & K seats.

Singapore Airlines New Business Class Seats

New seats are handsomely designed with quilt and Scottish leather encased by polished copper for a refined, elegant look

While the traditional business class seats were best of class, they were in need of a luxury tuning. The new seats are handsomely designed with quilt and Scottish leather encased by polished copper for a refined, elegant look. They showcase two new reclining positions “Lazy Z” and “Sundeck” for maximum in-flight comfort.

A bold, yet effective move, SQ designers took down the width of the seat in order to provide more storage space for personal items. Guests who fly in the new business class have two large storage units on the side of the seat, a small compartment near the screen. This added storage is ideal for those working on flight and maintaining an organised space.

Fortunately, the added storage did not take away from the feel of a sizeable seat. SQ’s renovated seating remains one of the largest seats in competing business class cabins. When it’s time for some rest, all seats recline into a cozy, 78-inch sleeping pod with padded duvets designed by Givenchy.

Installed into each seat is height-adjustable table which can be utilised in flatbed mode accompanied by subjective directional lights during dim lighting. During your descent, one can check their appearance in-seat by a personal vanity mirror, no more do you have to go to the bathroom to freshen up.

Seats You Don’t Want To Book

On Boeing 777-300ER planes, steer clear of rows 14 and 15 if you seek quieter travel

No one wants to sit in a loud, congested seat. Light sleepers, window enthusiasts and privacy seekers can all benefits by not selecting a few seats in Singapore Airlines Business Class.

A given, but worthy of mention, any seats near the galley and restrooms can be unpleasant for demanding travellers. On Boeing 777-300ER planes, steer clear of rows 14 and 15 if you seek quieter travel. While the FA’s are incredible and do their best to keep quiet, you can stop the sound of foot traffic amongst an intimate setting.

As mentioned, these rows are divided by the galley and restrooms which can be vexatious. While row 15 is attractive for bulkhead seating, the space benefits are found in all seats in business class.

Say you enjoy the visual stimulation of flying. A view of the world below, endless clouds and infinite spaces. You check the seating chart and find 4 window seats open in business, you’re excited. You’ve selected set 19A and look forward to the expansive views of Tokyo on your way home.

But you’re met with disappointment because seat 19A doesn’t actually have a window. Which is why we are here to heed warning. For those who enjoy the views, avoid seats 19A, 19K, 21A and 21K.

Seats You Definitely Want To Book

The partition between you and first class offers a secluded feel

Outside of the stated 4 seats to avoid, there aren’t many negative aspects about the leftover new business class seats. However, due to our selective personalities, we’d chose to opt for row 11 window seats. Simple really, the partition between you and first class offers a secluded feel as well as not being located near a restroom.

Modern Inflight Entertainment

Compared to the original business class, the new system feels as if we’re not stuck in the early 2000s anymore

With the updated cabin came…you guessed it, an updated entertainment interface. Flying new business class means higher screen clarity, a modern touch-screen inset controller and enough film content to keep your inner Hollywood occupied. Add the 18” adjustable screen and I’d say Singapore Airlines Business Class outdid themselves for medium haul flights.

Compared to the original business class, the new system feels as if we’re not stuck in the early 2000s anymore. All the seats were equipped not only with world-class entertainment, but well-adjusted technological features like USB ports, power sockets and electronic seat numbers so you can find your seat at night.

Don’t Forget To Book The Cook

‘Book The Cook’ lets you choose what you want to eat in advance

A unique feature to all Singapore Airlines Business Class flights, the Book The Cook feature lets you choose what you want to eat in advance. The options are extensive yet selective to your flight.

When flying out of Melbourne, the main course we chose was a pan-fried barramundi with sautéed vegetables and fettuccine.

Between featured chefs such as Georges Blanc (France) and wine industry influencers like Jeannie Cho Lee, you can rest assured your culinary experience will be noteworthy during flight. They also have an impressive cocktail list for those who aren’t feeling wine.

Breakfast for long haul flights is equally as impressive as the main courses. With the choice of healthy omelettes, authentic cultural dishes and hand-squeezed OJ, the option for a healthy meal is plentiful. Add a cup of Illy coffee or fresh squeezed mimosa and you’re good to go!

Final Words

Singapore Airlines Business Class is known as one of the best business class cabins amongst competing airlines. Reputable for its oversized luxury seats and world-class inflight service, SQ continues to provide one of the most comfortable experiences to date.

After undergoing an interior renovation, the New Business Class provides all the same comforts with a contemporary touch. With its contemporary reverse herringbone seats, technologically advanced entertainment systems and fine dining meals, Singapore Airlines continues to uphold its reputation as an industry leader even after the drastic changes.

Enjoy unparalleled hospitality and luxury comforts by booking the New Singapore Business Class next time you fly out of one of their select cities around the world.

RELATED: Flying Cathay Pacific Business Class? Read Our comprehensive review on how to get the most out of it.