Steph Curry Celebrates NBA Finals Victory With ‘Classy’ New Cartier Watch

Steph Curry isn’t just a prodigious basketball talent – he’s also got exceptionally good taste in watches, as his most recent horological pickup demonstrates.

Last week, Curry’s Golden State waltzed to victory over the Boston Celtics in the 6th game of the 2022 NBA Finals, with a final score of 103-90 – securing the Warriors’ 8th championship and their 4th championship in 8 years.⁠

Curry was instrumental in the Dubs’ win. The 34-year-old point guard led all players in scoring with 187 total points over the series, accounting for 29.7% of Golden State’s 629 total points scored in the Finals. Pretty impressive.

Also impressive was the luxury timepiece he treated himself to after the win. During the Warriors’ victory parade in San Francisco on Monday, Curry was spotted wearing a new Cartier Santos de Cartier (ref. WSSAA0048) while carrying this season’s trophy. Nice stuff.

Images: Getty/Cartier

The Santos de Cartier is one of the most iconic watches of all time – indeed, it holds the title of the world’s first-ever wristwatch. First developed in 1904 for the enterprising Brazilian aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont, the Santos has remained in production ever since and continues to be one of the most versatile and stylish luxury watches money can buy.

Curry’s Cartier is a new 2022 model that retails for US$7,800 and features a two-tone stainless steel and blue PVD case; a blue dial and a unique grooved bezel. He’s mounted it on a rubber strap that contains steel ‘rivets’; a homage to the Santos’ integrated bracelet design.

It’s a particularly savvy choice. Classy yet sporty, understated yet distinctive… It’s also a nice nod to the Warriors’ team colour, royal blue.

It’s not the only Santos Curry owns, either. He’s previously been seen rocking a yellow gold skeletonised Santos de Cartier while in more formal attire. Check out that watch – as well as the watches of some of the NBA’s other biggest stars – below.

