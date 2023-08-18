Steven Spielberg’s New Four-Part Netflix Series Will Make You Believe In Aliens

Written by Ben Esden

Netflix has announced it will be streaming a new series from one of Hollywood’s most iconic directors, Steven Spielberg, whose production company Amblin TV centres around real stories of extra-terrestrial encounters from the people who experienced it first-hand.

For decades, people who claimed to have met with aliens or had unique encounters with extra-terrestrial beings were disregarded as conspiracy theorists or liars. Often reduced to old tropes of unstable doomsdayers wearing tin foil hats in underground bunkers on the fringes of society.

Over the years this phenomenon has been popularised by Hollywood movies such as E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which depict aliens visiting Earth with both good and bad intentions.

There have always been murmurs of aliens; unconfirmed reports from military personnel of strange happenings that are too difficult to explain, and lights in the distance that can move at the speed of light and disappear in an instant. But it’s never been verified… until now.

Steven Spielberg is no stranger to alien encounters. Image: Getty

The U.S. government all but confirmed the existence of what is now being referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, or UAPs, after three whistleblowers, a former intelligence officer and two former fighter pilots, testified before Congress about the strange extra-terrestrial encounters throughout their military careers.

David Grusch, a former intelligence officer who served in the Air Force and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency said he was informed of, “a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program” and that “biologics” of “non-human” origin had been recovered from the crafts.

It feels as though for the first time in human history, we are not alone.

Netflix is the first of the global streaming giants to jump on the UAP mothership, after it was announced it would release an alien docu-series by Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin TV, centred around unexplained alien encounters, next month.

Whistleblower David Grusch has testified under oath that there has been a multi-decade cover-up of UAPs. Image: AP

According to Deadline, “Each episode tells a single story: strange lights in the sky over small-town Texas; submersible space crafts haunting a coastal Welsh village; an alien encounter with schoolchildren in Zimbabwe and non-human intelligence reportedly interfering with a nuclear power plant in Japan.”

“Told from the perspective of firsthand experiencers – in the places where the sightings occurred – and guided by scientists and military personnel, the series highlights the profoundly human impact of these encounters on lives, families, and communities.”

From War of the Worlds and E.T., to Close Encounters of the Third Kind and even Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Steven Spielberg is certainly no stranger to encounters with extra-terrestrial beings.

The legendary filmmaker has revisited the sci-fi genre time and time again throughout his distinguished career, with iconic feature films that have not only shaped cinema but influenced popular culture forever; his new project Encounters set to be released on Netflix on 27 September 2023, will be his latest attempt to make you believe.