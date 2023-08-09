The Best and Worst Marvel Series in MCU, According to IMDb

Written by Ben Esden

Whether you love superhero movies or despise them, the original Avengers storyline will undoubtedly go down as one of the most influential and impactful series in cinematic history. As Disney attempt to recapture the imagination of its frenzied fandom, we take a look at all the MCU series TV projects released after Marvel’s final epic, Avengers: Endgame, as ranked by IMDb.

The final instalment in the epic saga Avengers: Endgame was a cultural moment for a whole generation of moviegoers; one of those ‘I remember where I was when *spoilers* genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist Iron Man steals the Infinity Stones from Thanos and clicks his fingers,’ thus ending Thanos’ tyranny and Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame still sits as the second-highest-grossing movie of all time and has an 8.4 IMDb rating.

Since then, Marvel projects have been released steadily trying to maintain the passion and attention of eager fans, with more titles and spin-offs for some of the secondary MCU characters such as WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye all sticking the landing.

Yet, as the final episode of Marvel’s latest project, Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke, was met with widespread criticism, MCU’s latest spin-off has taken reluctantly taken the title of the worst Marvel project of all time on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here we take a look at all the TV projects released after the culmination of Marvel’s triumphant Avengers: Endgame, as Disney attempt to recapture the imaginations of its frenzied fandom.

Loki

Image: Marvel / Disney

Release Date: (2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Tom Hiddleston (Thor, The Night Manager) returns to his mischievous best in the titular role as Thor’s estranged and villainous brother, Loki.

After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organisation, tasked with fixing the timeline.

The first season was a playful resurrection of one of MCU’s best characters, exploring multiple timelines and time-hopping narratives through an ensemble cast of Hollywood heavy-hitters. It’s different to the existing idea of the superhero genre, but then again, Loki was never your typical superhero. It’s no surprise this tops the list with a strong 8.2 IMDb rating.

WandaVision

Image: Marvel / Disney

Release Date: 2021

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Another one of Marvel’s super spin-offs, WandaVision carries us through decades of Americana tropes and idyllic suburbia. Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) returns as Wanda Maximoff, arguably the most powerful telepath in the Marvel Universe, with her husband Vision, a physical embodiment of Tony Stark’s advanced AI system, given life by the Mind Stone – played by Paul Bettany (Avengers: Infinity War).

The unassuming couple trapped in the confines of suburbia with their traditional nuclear family are plateauing through mediocrity when they start to question their reality and the characters within it.

A well-thought-out series with a standout performance from Olsen. At 7.9, WandaVision is the second-best MCU project since the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Hawkeye

Image: Marvel / Disney

Release Date: 2021

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Clint Barton, or Hawkeye, has turned his back on the Avengers, with a new mission: to return to his family in time for Christmas. Jeremy Renner (The Avengers) reprises his role as the aerial archer in a festive miniseries that misses the mark.

Although Hawkeye doesn’t take itself too seriously – it’s pretty much a Christmas special – a slow story and equally mundane actions see it fall seriously short.

IMDb gave this a generous 7.5, and it sits comfortably third in the list, but for a Marvel spin-off that features one of the original Avengers, it’s predictably plain.

What If…?

Image: Marvel / Disney

Release Date: 2021

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

After Loki introduced the infinite possibilities of the multiverse in its season finale – sorry, spoilers – What If…? is an exciting anthology of episodes that centre around the idea of, you guessed it, what if?

What if T’Challa became Star-Lord? What if Killmonger rescued Tony Stark? What if Thor was an only child?

Taking inspiration from the comic books of the same name, each episode explores a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turns it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.

What If…? provides Marvel fans with an alternate reality to explore, bringing together the voices of Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Benedict Cumberbatch

(Doctor Strange), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and more.

Moon Knight

Image: Marvel / Disney

Release Date: 2022

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

When Steven Grant, played by Oscar Isaac (X-Men: Apocalypse) becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, who turns out, has a lot of Egyptian Gods as enemies.

Oscar Isaac shines in the titular role, with a intricate focus on the many different sides to this complicated character. One of the best series in MCU’s Phase Four, Moon Knight had its big moments and carried you along with them; it’s the highest-rated Marvel project to feature a completely new hero, sitting respectably with 7.3 in IMDb’s ranks.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Image: Marvel / Disney

Release Date: 2021

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Arguably too small for their own standalone movies in the MCU, The Falcon, played by Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The First Avenger) and the Winter Soldier, played by Antony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) team up following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

It’s a mismatch buddycop style series that tackles the big issues but unsupported by some flat cameo appearances.

Anthony Mackie will return as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World set to be released in 2024.

I Am Groot

Image: Marvel / Disney

Release Date: 2022

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2)once again lends his sensationally nuanced voice to his signature character in I Am Groot.

One of Marvel’s better animated series, I Am Groot was renewed for a second series following the success of the 5-part first instalment. A visually appealing spectacle with fun and immersive stroylines, I Am Groot should be higher on this list consdering its competition.

Currently ranked right in the middle of MCU’s many television series, I Am Groot received a 6.7 from IMDb.

Ms. Marvel

Image: Marvel / Disney

Release Date: 2022

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. Although she doesn’t fit in at school – and often at home – Kamala discovers she has superpowers like the heroes she imagines and the consequences that come with it.

Ms. Marvel sets up Kamala as the hero for Marvel’s next generation of super fans, with roles in the upcoming MCU projects, The Marvels, Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

At 6.3, it’s not a strong first outing for Marvel’s next postergirl, but expect to see more of Ms. Marvel as the MCU enters Phase Five.

Secret Invasion

Image: Marvel / Disney

Release Date: 2023

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

It wasn’t supposed to go like this for Secret Invasion; officially ranked the worst Marvel project in history by Rotten Tomatoes, the Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel) led all-star cast promised so much and arrived in the MCU with an abundance of hype from super fans eagerly waiting the next Dr. Fury story.

An average score of 6.1 is fair for an average show, but for a Marvel project that cost a mouth-watering $200 million USD (~$305 million AUD) this falls far below expectations.

Nick must be furious.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Image: Marvel / Disney

Release Date: 2022

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. Whether she’s fighting crime or fighting for her clients, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was the twerking superhero, legal drama that I’m not sure anyone asked for.

The poor CGI detracts from the flat storylines, and I think audiences resented the fact that Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, became Smart Hulk, an in-between character that was neither super or interesting.

At 5.3, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is unfortunately the worst ranked Marvel series to make the list.