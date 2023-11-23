The Dalmore Cask Curation Brings The Unforgettable Taste Of Southern Spain To Australia

It turns out a glass of sherry isn’t simply reserved for Nan around Christmas time, in between that ever-divisive game of Monopoly with the inlaws and Carols by Candlelight.

Indeed, sherry boasts a rich and fascinating history that stems from the enticing Jerez region of southern Spain. Owing to the region’s warm and dry climate each signature drop is inherently bound to the chalky albariza soil for which the region is known, infusing the product with its unique and indelible flavour.

You can see why then, that for centuries, sherry-aged casks have been utilised to impart their deep, sticky flavour profiles through the maturation process of some of the world’s best single malt whiskies.

Image: The Dalmore

For over 180 years The Dalmore has been committed to breaking new ground in Scottish whisky production; pioneers of their craft that incorporate new and exciting methods of maturation for a range of select expressions.

Throughout its history, the seasoned distillery has garnered something of a reputation for using Sherry-aged casks to mature and flavour their particular expressions, selecting only the finest Bodegas, or sherry producers, found in Jerez, Spain to age their selections.

It’s something of a phenomenon enjoyed the world over, and now with The Dalmore’s Cask Curation series hitting these shores for the first time, Australian dram lovers are invited to celebrate the arrival of this exceptional collection, promising an unparalleled experience that transcends the ordinary.

“A timeless classic. This noble spiriti was nurtured over many years, creating an unsurpassed journey of pure charm and sophistication. Gregg Glass & Richard Paterson OBE

The result? A smooth and velvety dram that’s inherently complex and nuanced, highlighting the storied heritage of the Scottish distilleries to which it owes its name – but also the centuries of craft and quality that stems from the region.

Now a fifth-generation winery in the heart of Sherry country, González Byass has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with The Dalmore for decades, supplying the distillery with select casks, such as the 2002 Vintage Olorosso, for their unique profiles.

Image: The Dalmore

The Dalmore 26-Year-Old is a masterful expression finished in the rare González Byass 2002 vintage Cask No.4, with notes of dried fruits such as raisins and figs and a delightful hint of orange marmalade.

The 28-Year-Old Matusalem Finish unveils a richer and darker profile courtesy of its maturation in bourbon barrels, resulting in notes of sherry-soaked fruits, marzipan and liquorice.

Finally, the ultra-rare 43-Year-Old Apostoles Finish dazzles as The Dalmore’s most sophisticated drop, aged in American white oak and finished in 30-year-old Apostoles Sherry Cask that releases sweet vanilla, burnt pineapple and a cinnamon finish.

Only 150 sets were ever produced for the celebration, with just three reserved for the Australian market, now available in Dan Murphy’s, Martin Place. Each of The Dalmore’s three unique ages and profiles represent the distiller’s unrelenting commitment to making a masterpiece; cask strength, natural colour and non-chill filtered. The Dalmore Cask Curation: The Sherry Edition is available to purchase for an RRP $58,000.