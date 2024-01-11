The Ocean of the Storms Anchors The Blancpain X Swatch Fifty Fathoms Collection In A Spectacular Finale

Blancpain, the world’s oldest watch brand, and Swiss watchmakers, Swatch, have continued their celebrated partnership by releasing a less-than-expected sixth timepiece to join their signature ocean collection… but don’t expect to find this ocean on Earth.

On the western edge of the near side of the moon, there sits a vast ocean mare spanning more than 2,500 kilometres from the northernmost point down to the south.

Known by the Latin name, Oceanus Procellarum, or more commonly by the eponym the Ocean of Storms, which reads more like a George R. R. Martin novel, this ocean is the largest found on the moon, and the source of inspiration for the latest release from the fabled Blancpain X Swatch collaboration; the unexpected sixth ocean to join the series.

Image: Blancpain / Swatch

The Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection by Blancpain, the world’s oldest watch brand, and Swiss watch group, Swatch, was one of the most sought-after collections released in 2023. With five exclusive releases to reflect the five oceans on earth, the release celebrated the birth of the world’s first modern diver watch, the Fifty Fathoms, more than 70 years ago.

Known for their bold and vibrant colourways of fiery reds, blues, yellows and silvers, the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms is a celebration of the five oceans on Earth: Antarctic, Indian, Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic Ocean. Watch fans thought that this signalled the end of the collaboration between the two watch groups, with all five oceans counted for. But it appears that the Swiss watchmakers felt compelled to look beyond the parameters of our own planet, to bring a release that’s out of this world.

Image: Blancpain / Swatch

Presented in a diameter of 42.3 mm with a thickness of 14.4mm, the Blancpain X Swatch Ocean of Storms captures the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms’ passion for diving and honours its shared legacy.

Under the hood, Swatch’s leading SISTEM51 mechanical movement boasts 90-hour autonomy and is fully anti-magnetic thanks to its hairspring made with Nivachron™, guaranteeing that the watch keeps ticking with expert precision, even when the wearer is exploring depths of up to 50 fathoms, or 91m.

With a deep black bioceramic dial set within the Fifty Fathoms signature one-direction rotating bezel, the Ocean of Storms limited release is a departure from the playful colours that preceded it, but still serves as the perfect instrument for the avid diver and reflects the enduring sense of exploration that’s synonymous with the first Blancpain release almost a century ago.

Image: Blancpain / Swatch

On the reverse, the SISTEM51 calibre is revealed in true Swatch fashion and sits beneath the Okenia Luna, a sea slug native to Peru, which gets its name from its peculiar milky colour and protruding luminescent tips – a common feature with the Blancpain X Swatch collection.

The Blancpain X Swatch Fifty Fathoms Ocean of the Storms is available now and retails at $655 AUD.